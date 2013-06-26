FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois $1.3 bln GO bonds preliminary pricing
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 4:41 PM / in 4 years

Illinois $1.3 bln GO bonds preliminary pricing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 26 - RE: $1,300,000,000*
STATE OF ILLINOIS
General Obligation Bonds,
Series of June 2013

POS LINK:MOODY'S: A3                 S&P: A-                 FITCH: A-
           Negative Outlook        Negative Outlook          Negative Outlook

  Rating Exceptions:
  07/01/2023   MOODY'S: A2  S&P: AA-
  07/01/2028   MOODY'S: A2  S&P: AA-
  07/01/2033   MOODY'S: A2  S&P: AA-


  DATED:07/10/2013   FIRST COUPON:01/01/2014
  DUE: 07/01

                                                               ADD'L
                                                               TAKEDOWN
MATURITY                           AMOUNT*    COUPON    PRICE  ( Pts )
07/01/2014                          52,000M     4.00%     0.69       1/8

07/01/2015                          52,000M     4.00%     1.30       1/4

07/01/2016                          52,000M     4.00%     1.91       1/4

07/01/2017                          10,000M     2.50%   100.00       3/8
07/01/2017                          42,000M     5.00%     2.50       3/8

07/01/2018                          10,000M     3.00%   100.00       3/8
07/01/2018                          42,000M     4.00%     3.00       3/8

07/01/2019                          52,000M     5.00%     3.37       3/8

07/01/2020                          52,000M     5.00%     3.73       3/8

07/01/2021                          52,000M     5.00%     4.10       3/8

07/01/2022                          52,000M     5.00%     4.41       1/2

07/01/2023                          17,000M     4.25%   100.00       1/2
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.
07/01/2023                          35,000M     5.00%     4.56       1/2

07/01/2024                          52,000M     5.50%     4.81       1/2

07/01/2025                          52,000M     5.50%     4.94       1/2

07/01/2026                          52,000M     5.50%     5.08       1/2

07/01/2027                          52,000M     5.50%     5.22       1/2

07/01/2028                          17,000M     5.00%   100.00       1/2
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.
07/01/2028                          35,000M     5.25%     5.35       1/2

07/01/2029                          52,000M     5.25%     5.46       1/2

07/01/2030                          52,000M    5.375%     5.55       1/2

07/01/2031                          52,000M     5.50%     5.61       1/2

07/01/2033                          16,000M     5.25%   100.00       1/2
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

07/01/2033                          88,000M     5.50%     5.67       1/2

07/01/2038                         260,000M     5.75%     5.85     0.425

                    ---------------------------------------
CALL FEATURES:  Optional call in 07/01/2023 @ 100.00

                    ---------------------------------------
 Sinking Fund Schedule
2033 Term Bond
07/01/2032   52,000
07/01/2033   36,000
 Sinking Fund Schedule
2038 Term Bond
07/01/2034   52,000
07/01/2035   52,000
07/01/2036   52,000
07/01/2037   52,000
07/01/2038   52,000

* - APPROXIMATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
PRIORITY RULES:
1) ILLINOIS RETAIL (INDIVIDUAL ONLY) ONLY ON MATURITIES 2023, 2028, AND 2033 (PAR BONDS ONLY)
2) NATIONAL RETAIL (INDIVIDUAL ONLY) ONLY ON MATURITIES 2023, 2028, AND 2033 (PAR BONDS ONLY)
3) GROUP NET
        (except if an investor is affiliated with a syndicate member in which case
         the economics will be reallocated among the other managers on a pro rata basis).
4) MEMBER

The retail allotment is limited to a total of $50 million.  The aggregate $50 million retail
allotment will be available only in the 10-year, 15-year, and 20-year maturities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
