FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - Illinois $1.3 bln GO bonds final pricing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - Illinois $1.3 bln GO bonds final pricing

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 26 - $1,300,000,000*
STATE OF ILLINOIS
General Obligation Bonds,
Series of June 2013
 
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN:
 
WE HAVE THE VERBAL AWARD.
 
THE ACCOUNT IS CLOSED. 
 
POS LINK:MOODY'S: A3                 S&P: A-                 FITCH: A-                 
           Negative Outlook        Negative Outlook          Negative Outlook   
                                        
  Rating Exceptions:                    
  07/01/2014   MOODY'S: A2  S&P: AA-    
  07/01/2023   MOODY'S: A2  S&P: AA-    
  07/01/2028   MOODY'S: A2  S&P: AA-    
  07/01/2033   MOODY'S: A2  S&P: AA-    

  DATED:07/10/2013   FIRST COUPON:01/01/2014
 
  DUE: 07/01 
 
                                                               ADD'L    
                                                               TAKEDOWN 
MATURITY                           AMOUNT*    COUPON    PRICE  ( Pts )  
07/01/2014                          52,000M     4.00%     0.47       1/8
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.             (Approx. $ Price 103.429)  
07/01/2015                          52,000M     4.00%     1.30       1/4

07/01/2016                          52,000M     4.00%     1.85       1/4

07/01/2017                          10,000M     2.50%     2.42       3/8

07/01/2017                          42,000M     5.00%     2.42       3/8

07/01/2018                          10,000M     3.00%     2.92       3/8

07/01/2018                          42,000M     4.00%     2.92       3/8

07/01/2019                          52,000M     5.00%     3.27       3/8

07/01/2020                          52,000M     5.00%     3.64       3/8

07/01/2021                          52,000M     5.00%     3.97       3/8

07/01/2022                          52,000M     5.00%     4.27       1/2

07/01/2023                          17,000M     4.25%   100.00       1/2
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.                                        
07/01/2023                          35,000M     5.00%     4.46       1/2

07/01/2024                          52,000M     5.50%     4.71       1/2

07/01/2025                          52,000M     5.50%     4.84       1/2

07/01/2026                          52,000M     5.50%     4.94       1/2

07/01/2027                          52,000M     5.50%     5.08       1/2

07/01/2028                          17,000M     5.00%   100.00       1/2
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.                                        
07/01/2028                          35,000M     5.25%     5.28       1/2

07/01/2029                          52,000M     5.25%     5.36       1/2

07/01/2030                          52,000M     5.25%     5.43       1/2

07/01/2031                          52,000M     5.25%     5.48       1/2

07/01/2033                          16,000M     5.25%   100.00       1/2
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.                                        
                                                                        
07/01/2033                          88,000M     5.50%     5.52       1/2

07/01/2038                         260,000M     5.50%     5.65     0.425

                    ---------------------------------------
 
CALL FEATURES:  Optional call in 07/01/2023 @ 100.00
                    
                    ---------------------------------------
 Sinking Fund Schedule
 
2033 Term Bond
 
07/01/2032   52,000
07/01/2033   36,000
 
 Sinking Fund Schedule
 
2038 Term Bond
 
07/01/2034   52,000
07/01/2035   52,000
07/01/2036   52,000
07/01/2037   52,000
07/01/2038   52,000
 
* - APPROXIMATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
 
PRIORITY RULES:
 
1) ILLINOIS RETAIL (INDIVIDUAL ONLY) ONLY ON MATURITIES 2023, 2028, AND 2033
2) NATIONAL RETAIL (INDIVIDUAL ONLY) ONLY ON MATURITIES 2023, 2028, AND 2033
3) GROUP NET
        (except if an investor is affiliated with a syndicate member in which case
         the economics will be reallocated among the other managers on a pro rata basis).
4) MEMBER
  
The retail allotment is limited to a total of $50 million.  The aggregate $50 million retail
allotment will be available only in the 10-year, 15-year, and 20-year maturities.
 
 
RETAIL DEFINITION:
 
A retail order is defined an order placed for an account of an individual.
 
Zip codes required on all retail orders at the time the orders are entered or they will be
canceled.
 
The maximum retail order is $1,000,000 per individual account. No orders in excess of
$1,000,000 will be accepted.
 
Retail does not include professional retail orders such as DVP (delivery versus payment), bank
trust, investment advisor, or registered money managers.  These orders must be entered as group
net.  Retail also doesn't include bank portfolios, insurance companies, or bond funds.
 
All managers agree they will only submit retail orders as defined in the syndicate rules, or are
on behalf of legitimate retail accounts held at the firm or through a distribution Agreement
entered into by the managers.
 
The State and its agents have the right during and after the order period to audit any order
including any orders submitted through a retail distribution agreement, to verify that such
orders represent a legitimate retail order.
 
If the State determines that a firm has submitted a non-legitimate retail order the State may at
its sole discretion:
            
    i) exclude the firm or specfic retail distribution agreement from future transactions
   ii) disallow takedown associated with such order
  iii) cancel the order and/or
   iv) take any other action deemed appropriate by the State.
 
 
THE SENIOR MANAGER REQUESTS THE IDENTIFICATION OF ALL PRIORITY ORDERS AT THE TIME THE ORDERS ARE
ENTERED.  IF ACCOUNT NAMES ARE NOT DISCLOSED THE ORDERS WILL BE CANCELLED.
 
 
THE STATE, THE FINANCIAL ADVISOR, AND THE SENIOR MANAGER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO AUDIT ANY TYPE OF
ORDER SUBMITTED DURING OR AFTER ORDER PERIOD.
 
******************************************************************************************
IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF EACH SYNDICATE MEMBER TO ENSURE ALL ORDERS ARE SUBMITTED
APPROPRIATELY AND ADHERE TO ALL SYNDICATE RULES AND RESTRICTIONS.
******************************************************************************************
 
**Pursuant to MSRB Rule G-11, syndicate members and other brokers, dealers, and municipal
Securities dealers ("Dealers"), when submitting an order for the syndicate member or Dealer's
own account or for a "related account" as defined in Rule G-11 (which includes, without
limitation, proprietary orders for affiliates of the syndicate member or Dealer), must so inform
Wells Fargo Securities at the time any such order is submitted.**
 
The Award is expected on Thursday, June 27, 2013.
 
Delivery is firm for Wednesday, July 10, 2013.
 
This Issue is book entry. This issue is clearing through DTC.
 
 
Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo  
Bank, N.A.)                                         
Siebert Brandford Shank & Co.                       
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.                    
Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC                        
George K. Baum & Company                            
Lebenthal & Company LLC                             
M.R. Beal & Company                                 
Oppenheimer & Co.                                   
Piper Jaffray                                       
PNC Capital Markets LLC                             
William Blair & Company, L.L.C.                     
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC                         
North South Capital LLC                             
 
By: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.)  New York, NY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.