TABLE - Illinois $1.3 bln GO bonds final pricing

June 26 - $1,300,000,000* STATE OF ILLINOIS General Obligation Bonds, Series of June 2013 LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: WE HAVE THE VERBAL AWARD. THE ACCOUNT IS CLOSED. POS LINK:MOODY'S: A3 S&P: A- FITCH: A- Negative Outlook Negative Outlook Negative Outlook Rating Exceptions: 07/01/2014 MOODY'S: A2 S&P: AA- 07/01/2023 MOODY'S: A2 S&P: AA- 07/01/2028 MOODY'S: A2 S&P: AA- 07/01/2033 MOODY'S: A2 S&P: AA- DATED:07/10/2013 FIRST COUPON:01/01/2014 DUE: 07/01 ADD'L TAKEDOWN MATURITY AMOUNT* COUPON PRICE ( Pts ) 07/01/2014 52,000M 4.00% 0.47 1/8 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (Approx. $ Price 103.429) 07/01/2015 52,000M 4.00% 1.30 1/4 07/01/2016 52,000M 4.00% 1.85 1/4 07/01/2017 10,000M 2.50% 2.42 3/8 07/01/2017 42,000M 5.00% 2.42 3/8 07/01/2018 10,000M 3.00% 2.92 3/8 07/01/2018 42,000M 4.00% 2.92 3/8 07/01/2019 52,000M 5.00% 3.27 3/8 07/01/2020 52,000M 5.00% 3.64 3/8 07/01/2021 52,000M 5.00% 3.97 3/8 07/01/2022 52,000M 5.00% 4.27 1/2 07/01/2023 17,000M 4.25% 100.00 1/2 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. 07/01/2023 35,000M 5.00% 4.46 1/2 07/01/2024 52,000M 5.50% 4.71 1/2 07/01/2025 52,000M 5.50% 4.84 1/2 07/01/2026 52,000M 5.50% 4.94 1/2 07/01/2027 52,000M 5.50% 5.08 1/2 07/01/2028 17,000M 5.00% 100.00 1/2 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. 07/01/2028 35,000M 5.25% 5.28 1/2 07/01/2029 52,000M 5.25% 5.36 1/2 07/01/2030 52,000M 5.25% 5.43 1/2 07/01/2031 52,000M 5.25% 5.48 1/2 07/01/2033 16,000M 5.25% 100.00 1/2 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. 07/01/2033 88,000M 5.50% 5.52 1/2 07/01/2038 260,000M 5.50% 5.65 0.425 --------------------------------------- CALL FEATURES: Optional call in 07/01/2023 @ 100.00 --------------------------------------- Sinking Fund Schedule 2033 Term Bond 07/01/2032 52,000 07/01/2033 36,000 Sinking Fund Schedule 2038 Term Bond 07/01/2034 52,000 07/01/2035 52,000 07/01/2036 52,000 07/01/2037 52,000 07/01/2038 52,000 * - APPROXIMATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE PRIORITY RULES: 1) ILLINOIS RETAIL (INDIVIDUAL ONLY) ONLY ON MATURITIES 2023, 2028, AND 2033 2) NATIONAL RETAIL (INDIVIDUAL ONLY) ONLY ON MATURITIES 2023, 2028, AND 2033 3) GROUP NET (except if an investor is affiliated with a syndicate member in which case the economics will be reallocated among the other managers on a pro rata basis). 4) MEMBER The retail allotment is limited to a total of $50 million. The aggregate $50 million retail allotment will be available only in the 10-year, 15-year, and 20-year maturities. RETAIL DEFINITION: A retail order is defined an order placed for an account of an individual. Zip codes required on all retail orders at the time the orders are entered or they will be canceled. The maximum retail order is $1,000,000 per individual account. No orders in excess of $1,000,000 will be accepted. Retail does not include professional retail orders such as DVP (delivery versus payment), bank trust, investment advisor, or registered money managers. These orders must be entered as group net. Retail also doesn't include bank portfolios, insurance companies, or bond funds. All managers agree they will only submit retail orders as defined in the syndicate rules, or are on behalf of legitimate retail accounts held at the firm or through a distribution Agreement entered into by the managers. The State and its agents have the right during and after the order period to audit any order including any orders submitted through a retail distribution agreement, to verify that such orders represent a legitimate retail order. If the State determines that a firm has submitted a non-legitimate retail order the State may at its sole discretion: i) exclude the firm or specfic retail distribution agreement from future transactions ii) disallow takedown associated with such order iii) cancel the order and/or iv) take any other action deemed appropriate by the State. THE SENIOR MANAGER REQUESTS THE IDENTIFICATION OF ALL PRIORITY ORDERS AT THE TIME THE ORDERS ARE ENTERED. IF ACCOUNT NAMES ARE NOT DISCLOSED THE ORDERS WILL BE CANCELLED. THE STATE, THE FINANCIAL ADVISOR, AND THE SENIOR MANAGER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO AUDIT ANY TYPE OF ORDER SUBMITTED DURING OR AFTER ORDER PERIOD. ****************************************************************************************** IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF EACH SYNDICATE MEMBER TO ENSURE ALL ORDERS ARE SUBMITTED APPROPRIATELY AND ADHERE TO ALL SYNDICATE RULES AND RESTRICTIONS. ****************************************************************************************** **Pursuant to MSRB Rule G-11, syndicate members and other brokers, dealers, and municipal Securities dealers ("Dealers"), when submitting an order for the syndicate member or Dealer's own account or for a "related account" as defined in Rule G-11 (which includes, without limitation, proprietary orders for affiliates of the syndicate member or Dealer), must so inform Wells Fargo Securities at the time any such order is submitted.** The Award is expected on Thursday, June 27, 2013. Delivery is firm for Wednesday, July 10, 2013. This Issue is book entry. This issue is clearing through DTC. Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.) Siebert Brandford Shank & Co. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC George K. Baum & Company Lebenthal & Company LLC M.R. Beal & Company Oppenheimer & Co. Piper Jaffray PNC Capital Markets LLC William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC North South Capital LLC By: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.) New York, NY