DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

LLC, New York ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY WEEK OF 425,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 07/08 TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES B (REFUNDING) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH WEEK OF 409,000 A2/A+/A TEXAS DALLAS/FORT WORTH 07/08 INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 NON AMT MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 370,000 Aa2/AA/AA- WTER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE 07/08 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MOUNT SAN ANTONIO COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 336,050 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT LOS ANGELES COUNTY 07/08 CALIFORNIA ELECTION OF 2008 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $205M SERIES 2013A FEDERALLY TAX EXEMPT) $10,550M SERIES 2013B (FEDERALL TAXABLE) 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $72MM SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAX EXEMPT) $48,500M SEIRES B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/10 GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM DAILY 284,400 Aa2/AA/NR TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF HOPE DAILY 250,000 A1/A+/AA- DIRECT OBLIGATION NOTES MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 200,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA FACILITIES CORPORATION 07/08 STATE REVOLVING FUNDS REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/08 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 187,365 Aa3/AA-/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 07/08 METHODIST HOSPITALS OF DALLAS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/10 WEST TRAVIS COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 175,940 // AGENCY, TEXAS 07/08 REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2045 Day of Sale: 07/10 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE DAILY 129,070 /AA+/NR AGENCY SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND SERIES 116 AA2 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 125,780 Aa1/NR/NR HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 07/08 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/09 STATE OF COLORADO WEEK OF 112,180 Aa2/AA-/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 07/08 PARTICIPATION TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 07/10 KATY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 103,970 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013A $585,000M TAXABLE ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE OF 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles Day of Sale: 06/25 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 90,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 07/08 COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2031, 2038 Day of Sale: 07/10 CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS WEEK OF 85,555 // GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 07/08 SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio Day of Sale: 07/09 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 71,645 Aa2/AA/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 07/08 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York VERMONT MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 71,000 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 07/09 SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 68,705 Aa2/NAF/AA- DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2032 TEXAS WATER DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 68,210 Aaa/AAA/ CLEAN WATER SRF 07/08 REVENUE REFUNDING 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2017 Day of Sale: 07/09 NORTH EAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 63,285 Aa1/AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/09 CITY OF EL PASO DOWNTOWN WEEK OF 60,800 /AA-/A+ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 07/08 CONSISTING OF: $40,980M SPECIAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT) $19,820M SPECIAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York AMARILLO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 60,000 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2043 REMARK: AAA/AA2 AAA/AA+ Day of Sale: 07/09 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 52,510 Aa2/NR/AA+ ADMINISTRATION 07/08 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: SERIES 2013 B (NON-AMT) SERIES 2013 C (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 07/09 GREENWOOD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 51,499 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+/A+ Day of Sale: 07/11 ROLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/08 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING DAILY 47,800 Aaa// FINANCE AGENCY MULTIFAMILY HOUSING MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (TYLER HOUSE APARTMENTS), SERIES 2013 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: (FNMA ENHANCED) KATY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 44,060 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013-B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: MAT RANGE: TBD Day of Sale: 07/10 SAN MATEO COUNTY JOINT POWERS WEEK OF 41,340 Aa2/AA+/ FINANCING AUTHORITY 2013 07/08 SERIES A LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/10 GARLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 39,473 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS *************TAXABLE*************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AAA/AA Day of Sale: 07/09 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DAILY 36,000 /AA+/AA+ BOND BANK REFUNDING INDIANA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York EMERALD PEOPLE'S UTILITY DISTRICT, WEEK OF 35,790 A1// OREGON 07/08 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 07/11 CITY OF PARIS, TEXAS WEEK OF 35,068 Aa3/A+/NR (LAMAR COUNTY) 07/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/11 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY DAILY 34,570 // CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A-1 SERIES 2013A-2 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago WOODLAND HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 Aa/A/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/08 BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2020 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 27,240 Aa3/AA/ MULTIPLE PURPOSE BONDS 07/08 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2043 Day of Sale: 07/11 THE COUNTY OF COOK, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 24,945 /AAA/ SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS (QECB) 07/08 ****************TAXABLE************ MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2035 Day of Sale: 07/11 LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,255 // FAYETTE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/09 HOCKING TECHNICAL COLLEGE, OHIO DAILY 22,000 Aa2// REVENUE BONDS GENERAL RECEIPTS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2038 REMARK: A3 Underlying/College Enhanced CITY OF COPPELL, TEXAS WEEK OF 21,940 Aaa/AAA/NR (DALLAS AND DENTON COUNTIES) 07/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/09 BUILD NEW YORK CITY RESOURCE DAILY 19,000 /AA-/ "LEBANESE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY", NEW YORK MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: 2 SERIES TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT 2023 MATURITIES ADDISON, TEXAS DALLAS COUNTY, WEEK OF 18,675 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/08 CONSISTING OF: $4,875M - SERIES 2013 $1,875M - SERIES A $1,250M - SERIES B - TAXABLE $10,675M COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE, CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 07/11 WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 18,640 /A/ FINANCE AUTHORITY WATER REVENUE 07/08 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2024 INSURANCE: INSURED Day of Sale: 07/09 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 Aaa/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM WEBB COUNTY, TEXAS DAILY 18,390 Aa3/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 NORTH ALLEGHENY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,000 Aa// PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/08 BONDS SERIES A & B 2013 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2018 DELTON KELLOGG SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 14,790 Aa3// 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, 07/08 BARRY & ALLEGAN COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 07/11 FULLERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 14,370 NR/A/ CALIFORNIA 07/08 SPECAIL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2031 Day of Sale: 07/10 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY, TEXAS DAILY 12,665 Aa3// REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2035 NEW HAMPSHIRE HEFA WEEK OF 12,500 A3/NR/ REVENUE SAINT ANSELM COLLEGE 13 07/08 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2043 Day of Sale: 07/11 UTAH INFRASTRUCTURE AGENCY WEEK OF 10,750 A2/AA-/ TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND FRANCHISE 07/08 TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: SERIAL/TERMS Day of Sale: 07/09 CITY OF CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 10,210 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 07/08 2013 SERIES A MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/09 HOLLIDAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,500 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+ Day of Sale: 07/09 ALBANY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.1 WEEK OF 9,000 /AA-/ STATE OF WYOMING GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/08 BUILDING BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/10 CITY OF MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,645 Aa2// (FORT BEND AND HARRIS COUNTIES) 07/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 07/08 OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 8,320 Aaa/NR/NR HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY 07/08 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 07/09 HEMLOCK PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,000 Aa3// MICHIGAN 07/08 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, SERIES I, SAGINAW & MIDLAND COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 07/11 CITY OF HEALTH, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,975 /AA-/ (ROCKWALL COUNTY) 07/08 COMBINATION TAX AND SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/09 JEFFERSON COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,595 // MISSOURI 07/08 LEASE REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $4,855M - SERIES A $2,740M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 07/09 GARY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,223 /AAA/ TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/09 COTULLA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,530 /A+/ TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********NON-BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2016 Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF GREEN, OHIO DAILY 5,535 /AA+/ VARIOUS PURPOSE LTGO BONDS MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED BREWER (CITY) HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,446 NR/AA-/ MAINE 07/08 QSCB-TAXABLE MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2032 Day of Sale: 07/09 HOLMDEL BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 5,415 Aa1/NR/ NEW JERSEY 07/08 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 07/10 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,080 Aa// DISTRICT 39, TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/08 ROPES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,000 /AAA/ TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS ****************BANK QUALIFIED***** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/11 BROCTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,000 NR/A/ NEW YORK 07/08 QSCB-TAXABLE MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2029 Day of Sale: 07/11 COTULLA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 /A+/ TEXAS 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING *********NON-BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2016 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/08 ROCKWALL, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,595 NR/A-/NR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 07/08 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/08 BRYSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,425 Aaa/AAA/NR (JACK AND YOUNG COUNTIES, TEXAS) 07/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/10 TROPHY CLUB MUD #1, TEXAS DAILY 1,910 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified CITY OF HEATH, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,580 /AA/ (ROCKWALL COUNTY) 07/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 07/09 CITY OF GREENSBURG WEEK OF 1,520 /A/ WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/10 FULLERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,080 NR/A/ CALIFORNIA 07/08 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 2013B JR MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 07/10 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,159,874 (in 000's)