FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Tencent: Now the proof
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 12, 2013 / 4:40 AM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-Tencent: Now the proof

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The bar is set very high for Tencent’s quarterly numbers due this Wednesday as shares have enjoyed their strongest monthly run-up to results in 3 years. With valuations rich on a relative basis and other beaten-down Chinese shares starting to move, risks of an unwind are high.

** Back in 2009 at the end of a similar strong run-up ahead of quarterly results Tencent was trading at less than a third of its current value.

** Its market-cap has now swelled to $85 billion (nearly twice that of Baidu ) to become one of the largest private enterprises in China.

** The stock is the year's best performing Hang Seng index constituent, up over 45% compared with the HSI's ~2% dip so far in 2013. link.reuters.com/mut32v

** Valuations appear rich. According to StarMine Tencent ranks among the bottom 2 percent of regional internet stocks. Relative to its own history, the stock now trades at a mild premium to its historical 10-year average.

** Street recommendations remained skewed towards the optimists with 22 buys, 9 holds and just the 3 sells.

** Its mobile and online gaming businesses are cited as top reasons to remain invested as is Tencent’s low correlation with China’s economic slowdown.

** If the move higher in Chinese cyclicals sustain, the crowded Tencent trade could come undone in a hurry.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.