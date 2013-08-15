FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-HK/China movers: Li & Fung, Tencent, Cathay Pacific, Brilliance
#Financials
August 15, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-HK/China movers: Li & Fung, Tencent, Cathay Pacific, Brilliance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Earnings are front-and-center in HK/China as large-caps see significant moves even though the Hang Seng appears little changed following Wednesday’s typhoon-related market holiday. Here’s what’s moving beyond the indexes:

** Tencent Holdings : -4.4%, earnings miss after big run-up sees stock as top loser on the Hang Seng. Tencent shares had seen the biggest 1-month run-up to earnings in 4 years. link.reuters.com/mut32v. Still, CICC has note out with HK$500 price target.

** Li & Fung : +8.2%, one of the heaviest borrowed stocks in Hong Kong sees a big bounce after saying worst is over in interim results announcement and slew of broker upgrades.

** Cathay Pacific : -1.8%, weak results as currencies and cargo hurt.

** Brilliance China : +11.3%, resilient profit margins and the first dividend since 2005 vaults the stock to a record high. (Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
