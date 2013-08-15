FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up 2 pct to $1,360 as S&P 500 drops
August 15, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up 2 pct to $1,360 as S&P 500 drops

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds trader comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Zhe Sun
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold rose 2 percent on
Thursday to a near two-month high, as a sell-off in U.S.
equities helped lift bullion above a key technical resistance at
$1,350 which triggered heavy buy-stop orders.
    Silver climbed 5 percent for its seventh consecutive daily
gain, and platinum and palladium rose at least 2 percent.
    After trading sharply lower earlier in the session, gold
staged a $30 rally as the S&P 500 equities index tumbled
1.5 percent on disappointing results from Wal-Mart and Cisco.
 
    A barrage of automatic buy-stop orders were set off after
gold accelerated gains to rise above the $1,350 mark, an area
bullion attempted to breach several times in the last two
months, but had failed each time, said Frank McGhee, head
precious metals trader at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
    Spot gold jumped 2.2 percent to $1,363.84 an ounce by
1:19 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT), having hit $1,367.76, its highest
since June 19.
    U.S. Comex gold futures for December were up $30.40
to $1,363.70 an ounce, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Earlier, the metal fell as much as 1.1 percent to a low of
$1,318.81 an ounce after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to
a near six-year low last week and consumer prices rose broadly
in July. 
    Silver was up 4.9 percent to $22.89, having earlier
set a near three-month high at $23.14 on ounce.
    Platinum was up 2 percent to $1,529.50 an ounce,
while palladium gained 3 percent to $758.47 an ounce.
    
 Prices at 1:19 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1363.70    30.40   2.3%  -18.6%
 US silver                   22.885    0.011   5.0%  -24.3%
 US platinum                1532.40    27.20   1.8%   -0.4%
 US palladium                761.65    21.30   2.9%    8.3%
 
 Gold                       1363.84    29.25   2.2%  -18.5%
 Silver                       22.89     1.05   4.9%  -24.5%
 Platinum                   1529.50    32.70   2.0%   -0.7%
 Palladium                   758.47    21.47   3.0%    8.1%
 
 Gold Fix                   1329.75    -9.75  -0.7%  -20.1%
 Silver Fix                   22.00    50.00   2.3%  -26.5%
 Platinum Fix               1504.00    15.00   1.0%   -1.2%
 Palladium Fix               746.00     4.00   0.5%    6.7%
 
 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
