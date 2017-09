DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW JERSEY TRANSPORTATION TRUST WEEK OF 850,000 A1/A+/A+ FUND AUTHORITY 08/19 TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 08/19/2013 Day of Sale: 08/20 AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 526,680 A3/A+/A+ STATE OF NEW YORK 08/19 STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK DORMITORY FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 08/21/2013 Day of Sale: 08/22 COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 296,565 Aaa/AAA/AAA VARIOUS PURPOSE UNLIMITED & LIMITED 08/19 TAX BONDS (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 08/19/2013 Day of Sale: 08/20 CHARLESTON COUNTY AIRPORT DISTRICT WEEK OF 174,030 A1/A/ AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS 08/19 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 08/19/2013 Day of Sale: 08/20 CITY OF DALLAS, TEXAS WEEK OF 164,355 Aa1/AAA/ WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 08/19 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/22 UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON WEEK OF 143,400 Aaa/AA+/NR GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, 2013 08/19 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York Day of Sale: 08/20 COLORADO EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL WEEK OF 112,170 A2/A-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/19 (JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY PROJECT $30,105M REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 08/20 CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 103,290 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/19 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 08/22 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 78,060 Aa2/AA/AA OREGON FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/19 PROVIDENCE HEALTH AND SERVICES MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/22 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 71,735 A3/A/A+ BARTOW COUNTY (GEORGIA) 08/19 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS (GEORGIA POWER COMPANY PLANT BOWEN PROJECT) FIRST SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: NOTES: 5 YR PUTS Day of Sale: 08/19 WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 70,000 Baa2/BBB/NR AUTHORITY 08/19 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2008C & SERIES 2008D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York Day of Sale: 08/21 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 62,370 NR/AA-/AA OF OKLAHOMA THE UNIVERSITY OF 08/19 OKLAHOMA HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER GENERAL REVENUE BONDS FEDERALLY TAXABLE SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2043 REMARK: ROP: 8/21 Day of Sale: 08/22 CITY OF EL PASO DOWNTOWN WEEK OF 60,800 NR/AA-/A+ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 08/19 SPECIAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A AND TAXABLE SERIES 2013B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/21 DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 44,695 /AAA/AAA TEXAS 08/19 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas TERM: 2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 08/19 ALBUQUERQUE MUNICIPAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 43,400 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT NO. 12, NEW MEXICO 08/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 08/20 OKLAHOMA WATER RESOURCES BOARD WEEK OF 41,070 Aaa/AAA/AAA REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS 08/19 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 08/19/2013 Day of Sale: 08/20 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 OKLAHOMA WATER RESOURCES BOARD WEEK OF 35,575 Aaa/AAA/AAA REVOLVING FUND REVENUE REFUNDING 08/19 BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: IOI: 08/19/2013 Day of Sale: 08/20 SANTA BARBARA HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,000 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/19 10 ELEC 2013D CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/20 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA+/ MORTGAGE PURCHASE 08/19 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2023 TERM: 2029, 2034 Day of Sale: 08/21 NOBLESVILLE HIGH SBC, INDIANA WEEK OF 28,000 // UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX 08/19 FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033 REMARK: S&P "AA+/AA+" Expected Day of Sale: 08/22 COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 24,920 Aaa/AAA/AAA VARIOUS PURPOSE UNLIMITED & LIMITED 08/19 TAX BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/20 TOWN OF BABYLON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 24,600 MIG 1/SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/19 TAX-EXEMPT AND TAXABLE BANS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/21 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 23,370 NR/NR/NR THE CITY OF HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA 08/19 RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2018 TERM: 2023, 2033, 2039 Day of Sale: 08/21 FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 22,985 NR/A-/A+ NORTH CAROLINA 08/19 GENERAL REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2 SERIES TAX EXEMPT DUE: 2014-2028; 2033 AND 2043 TAXABLE DUE: 2021 Day of Sale: 08/20 TAOS COUNTY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 22,000 NR/BBB/NR EDUCATION GROSS RECEIPT TAX 08/19 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 08/19 EAST NORRITON, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 21,000 // JOINT SEWER AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 08/19 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 08/20 SANTA BARBARA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/AA-/ DISTRICT 08/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10 ELEC 2013B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/20 COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 19,800 Aaa/AAA/AAA VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED TAX NOTES 08/19 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/20 ANDREWS COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 19,500 A1// TEXAS 08/19 GENERAL OBLIGATON BONDS, SERIES 201 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2032 REMARK: INSURANCE: TBD Day of Sale: 08/22 WEBER COUNTY SPECIAL ASSESSMENT WEEK OF 17,000 /AA-/ SUMMIT MOUNTAIN ASSESSMENT AREA 08/19 UTAH MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033 Day of Sale: 08/22 KENEDY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,900 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 08/19 BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago CLOVIS PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 14,000 /AA/ 2013 REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS 08/19 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: BAM INSURED Day of Sale: 08/21 PORT OF OLYMPIA LTGO WEEK OF 13,240 Aa3// SERIES 2013B 08/19 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2029 Day of Sale: 08/20 CITY OF WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 13,000 NR/AA/NR (WICHITA COUNTY) COMBINATION TAX 08/19 AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/19 SEMITROPIC IMPROVEMENT STORAGE, WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 08/19 REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE: TBA Day of Sale: 08/20 NORTHERN EXPRESS TRANS WEEK OF 9,995 NR/NR/ SHELBY, MONTANA 08/19 TAXABLE GANS SERIES 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2015 Day of Sale: 08/21 SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,700 // DISTRICT 08/19 DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 08/19 PANOLA COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,500 NR/AA-/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 08/19 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/22 PORT OF OLYMPIA LTGO WEEK OF 8,770 Aa3// SERIES 2013A (AMT) 08/19 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2024 Day of Sale: 08/20 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 7,920 Aa2// (GURNEE) SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 56 08/19 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF WESLACO, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,750 // TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF 08/19 OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago PLAINS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,620 /AAA/ TEXAS 08/19 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013A ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 08/19 SHELBY, MONTANA WEEK OF 5,325 NR/NR/ BANS 08/19 MULTI MODAL RAIL PROJECT SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2015 Day of Sale: 08/21 WELD COUNTY RE-5J WEEK OF 4,410 // (JOHNSTOWN MILLIKEN SCHOOL 08/19 DISTRICT), COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver FENTON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 4,325 // REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 08/19 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF SPRINGTOWN, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,090 A2// (PARKER COUNTY) 08/19 COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 08/22 CITY OF KRUM, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,800 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/19 SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,330,715 (in 000's)