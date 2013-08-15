FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch rates Bolivia's 2023 global bonds 'BB-'
August 15, 2013

RPT-Fitch rates Bolivia's 2023 global bonds 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign 
currency rating of 'BB-'to the Government of Bolivia's USD500 million in Global 
bonds (5.95% coupon) maturing in 2023. 

The proceeds will be used to cover general budgetary expenses and infrastructure
projects included in the government's 2013 financing plan.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Bolivia's sovereign ratings are underpinned by its strong external buffers, 
improved sovereign debt profile and increased diversification of financing 
sources, which provide flexibility to cope with commodity cycles and adverse 
domestic and external shocks. In addition, increasing public investment levels 
could support growth momentum over the next two years.

The country's relatively high commodity dependence in terms of fiscal and 
external accounts as well as lower GDP per capita and human development 
indicators relative to 'BB' peers constitute key credit weaknesses. In addition,
regulatory uncertainty, nationalization risks, social conflicts and 
institutional capacity constraints continue weighing on private investment and 
government policy effectiveness.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The rating would be sensitive to any changes in Bolivia's Long-term foreign 
currency IDR. Fitch upgraded Bolivia's ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+' on Oct. 2 
2012. The Outlook on the LTFC IDR is Stable.

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Cesar Arias

Associate Director

+1-212-908-0358 

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004 

Secondary Analyst

Erich Arispe

Director

+1-212-908-9165

Committee Chairperson

Shelly Shetty

Senior Director

+1-212-908-9165 

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

