FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1 -Fire put out on Oklahoma natural gas pipeline after blast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 20, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1 -Fire put out on Oklahoma natural gas pipeline after blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail on fire, background)

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A fire on Tuesday caused by an explosion at a natural gas pipeline owned by Enable Midstream Partners near Kiowa, Oklahoma, has been extinguished, an Enable spokeswoman said.

The cause of the blast was unknown and there were no injuries reported. The incident occurred on a small gathering pipeline in a rural area about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The affected section of the pipe was isolated and the remaining gas emptied from that portion of the line.

Enable Midstream Partners LP is a partnership between OGE Energy Corp’s Enogex LLC and Houston-based CenterPoint Energy Inc. (Reporting By Edward McAllister,; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.