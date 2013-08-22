FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi at 'AA'; outlook stable
August 22, 2013 / 3:43 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi at 'AA'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, August 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi's Long-term 
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable 
Outlook. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The UAE
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+'; this ceiling also applies to Ras 
al-Khaimah.

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

The affirmation reflects the following factors:

Abu Dhabi has a strong sovereign balance sheet, both in absolute terms and 
compared to most 'AA' category peers. Sovereign external debt at end-2012 was 
just 1% of GDP compared to Fitch's estimate of sovereign foreign assets of 153% 
of GDP. Only Kuwait ('AA'/Stable) has a stronger sovereign net foreign asset 
position. With estimated current account surpluses of around double digits 
forecast each year, sovereign net foreign assets are forecast to rise further by
end-2015. 

The strong fiscal position was bolstered by significant consolidation in 2012. 
Government spending was cut by 7.2% of GDP, principally due to lower net lending
and equity injections to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), while revenues 
benefitted from higher oil prices and production. Fitch estimates that the 
fiscal surplus, including ADNOC dividends and ADIA investment income, returned 
to double digits in 2012 and will remain of this order of magnitude for each 
year to 2015.

Growth performance is robust in comparison to peers, despite the importance of 
the oil sector. Real growth eased to 5.6% in 2012 owing to slower growth in oil 
production but non-oil growth accelerated to 7.7%. The pace of growth and the 
volatility of non-oil growth compare favourably to peers. The release of real 
GDP data for the first time in 2012 is the latest and most prominent of a number
of improvements in economic data in recent years.

Debt of government-related enterprises (GREs) and SOEs stabilized during 2012, 
ending the year at 32.9% of GDP. Fitch expects a modest decline in debt/GDP to 
end-2015. Explicit contingent liabilities are clearly delineated and the 
supervision of the borrowing plans of GREs and SOEs has been tightened, with 
ultimate authority residing in the Executive Council (the Emirate's highest 
government body). The Executive Council has mandated GREs and SOEs to 
deleverage. Abu Dhabi's ability to support its GREs and SOEs is not in question.


Potential contingent liabilities, notably support for other Emirates, is at Abu 
Dhabi's discretion and, as in 2009, is unlikely to be material compared to Abu 
Dhabi's assets, if required.    

The performance of the banking sector has improved and banks maintain 
significant capital and liquidity buffers. Non-performing loans (NPLs) for UAE 
banks rose to 5.4% at end-2012 and asset quality issues remain, though Abu Dhabi
banks are in a stronger position. IMF stress tests for the UAE show that the 
banks could comfortably absorb large negative shocks to NPLs and non-resident 
liquidity. 

Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. Abu Dhabi has the highest GDP
per capita of any Fitch-rated sovereign, but business environment and human 
development indicators are below the peer median. World Bank indicators place 
political stability above the 'AA' median, but other governance indicators, 
notably voice and accountability, are relatively weak. Fitch also considers 
geopolitical risks to be elevated compared to most 'AA' peers.

Steps are being taken to strengthen the economic policy framework and develop 
financial markets, though both remain less advanced than 'AA' peers. A 
macro-fiscal unit has been established at the Department of Finance and a 
domestic bond market is scheduled for launch in January 2014. Nonetheless, 
limited policy tools, primarily at the Federal level, make Abu Dhabi dependent 
primarily on its fiscal and external resources to absorb shocks. 

The economy is highly dependent on oil, which accounted for around 90% of fiscal
and external revenues and around half of GDP in 2012. However, very high per 
capita oil production is the source of Abu Dhabi's wealth. Proven oil reserves 
are large, production costs are low and production capacity is being expanded. 
Oil dependency is mitigated by the size of fiscal and external resources. 

Although there have been recent improvements, there are large gaps in the 
transparency and availability of key data relative to peers. In particular, a 
comprehensive external balance sheet is not available. Few high frequency 
macroeconomic indicators are published.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity 
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of 
leading to a rating change.

The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a positive 
rating action are:

Addressing deficiencies in structural indicators, relative to peers, which would
facilitate the economy's diversification from oil. 

An improvement in the transparency and availability of key data.  

The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a negative 
rating action are:

A sustained period of sharply lower oil prices that materially erodes fiscal and
external buffers, coupled with the crystallisation of significant contingent 
liabilities and potential contingent liabilities.  

Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts economic, social or 
political stability. 

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions:

Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD105/b in 2013 and USD100/b in 2014 and
2015. Abu Dhabi could likely tolerate much lower prices over the forecast period
without undue pressure on its rating. 

No major change in ADIA's relationship with and use by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi 
or in its investment guidelines. 

Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not impact directly on 
Abu Dhabi or on its ability to trade. 

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Paul Gamble

Director

+44 20 3530 1623

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN

Secondary Analyst

Richard Fox

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1444

Committee Chairperson

Andrew Colquhoun

Senior Director

+852 2263 9938

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

