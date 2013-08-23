TEXT-Fitch revises Poland's outlook to stable from positive

Aug 23 - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Poland - Rating Action ReportAug 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised Poland's Outlook to Stable from Positive while simultaneously affirming its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and 'A', respectively. Fitch has also affirmed Poland's Short-term rating at 'F2' and Country Ceiling at 'AA-' KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Positive reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: High - Fiscal slippage Following a budget revision in July, Fitch forecasts the headline general government deficits (GGD) in EU-harmonised (ESA 95) terms to be 4.2% of GDP in 2013, reflecting mainly weaker GDP growth. This is 0.7pp of GDP higher than the government's own projection in the April Convergence Programme, and 1pp higher than when Fitch assigned a Positive Outlook in February 2013. Fitch expects some further reduction in the structural deficit (which fell to 3.8% of GDP in 2012 from 8.3% in 2010), in accordance with commitments undertaken with the EU. However, Fitch forecasts that the headline GGD will not fall below 3% of GDP until 2015, given the higher base in 2012-13 and our expectation that political appetite for stronger deficit reduction will wane ahead of the electoral cycle of 2014-15. - Later debt peak The upward revision to deficit forecasts entails a later peak in gross general government debt (GGGD) than Fitch previously assumed. Fitch now forecasts that GGGD (in ESA terms) will only peak at around 56% of GDP in 2013-14, rather than in 2011, before gradually declining in the medium term. Medium - Reduced fiscal credibility In Fitch's view, the suspension - albeit temporary - of the first legal public debt threshold (set at 50% of GDP on a separate national methodology), which was a necessary pre-condition for the budget revision, has reduced the credibility of Poland's rules-based fiscal framework. In turn, this could undermine confidence in the forthcoming permanent spending rule, which the government intends to cover a much wider share of public expenditure than the current temporary one. The affirmation of Poland's 'A-' rating reflects the following key factors: - Economic resilience Despite a slowdown in 2012-13, Poland's economy avoided recession and embarked on a gradual recovery from the middle of the year. Fitch forecasts that, after growing by an expected 1.2% in 2013, GDP growth will increase to 2.4% in 2014 and 3% in 2015, close to its long-term potential and in line with the 'A' median. Nevertheless, Poland remains exposed to eurozone developments via extensive trade and financial links. - Improving external finances Fitch projects that the current account deficit (CAD) will narrow to an 18-year low of 1.4% of GDP in 2013, as the trade balance improves sharply under the influence of subdued domestic demand and resilient exports (in particular to other emerging markets). Fitch forecasts that the CAD will widen modestly in 2014-15, but will remain smaller than the historical norm of 4%-4.5% of GDP, and consistent with a declining net external debt (NXD) ratio. The latter will still be above the 'A' median in 2015; however, around 22% of Poland's external liabilities is comprised of intercompany loans, comparable with rating peers. Fitch believes that Poland possesses sufficient buffers in the form of a USD33bn flexible credit line with the IMF and a substantial pool of bank liquidity to counter potential external shocks. - Solid banking sector In Fitch's opinion, the Polish banking system represents a relative rating strength. The outlook for the banking sector remains stable. - A credible monetary and exchange rate regime (free float) - Strong fiscal financing flexibility, with average maturity of state treasury debt at 5.5 years - Governance indicators in line with the 'A' median and political stability underpinned by EU membership. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action: - Material progress with fiscal consolidation that lowers the budget deficit and puts the public debt ratio on a clear downward path. - A material reduction in external debt ratios. The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action: - A pronounced fiscal loosening that endangers the achievement of medium-term budget deficit and debt reduction targets. - Weak economic performance, resulting either from external or domestic shocks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Fitch's economic and fiscal projections are based on the assumption that budget outcomes are broadly in line with the Polish government's medium-term objective of a structural GGD of 1% of GDP by 2016 (one year later than previously planned), in line with commitments undertaken at EU level. - Fitch assumes that a new, comprehensive spending rule will be adopted in time for incorporation into the 2014 budget. Furthermore, the agency assumes that the government would put in place the necessary consolidation measures to avoid a breach of the constitutional debt ceiling of 60% of GDP (calculated on a separate national methodology). - Fitch notes that the reform of open pension funds (OFE) holds the potential to cut the GGGD ratio substantially, given OFE holdings of Treasury securities worth the equivalent of 9%-10% of GDP. 