BATS CEO says considering post-deal attempt at listings business

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - -BATS global markets CEO says considering another attempt at listings business if Direct Edge deal goes through -BATS CEO Ratterman says exchange operator looking at Canadian and Japanese markets for potential new business -BATS CEO says may expand offerings in U.S. options market -BATS CEO says combined BATS-Direct Edge would bring more competitive pricing to us equities market -BATS CEO says combined BATS-Direct edge would be able to better compete with Nasdaq and NYSE on market data offerings -BATS CEO says not considering ipo in near-term and Direct Edge deal would not change company’s thinking