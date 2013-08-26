FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BATS CEO says considering post-deal attempt at listings business
August 26, 2013 / 6:27 PM / in 4 years

BATS CEO says considering post-deal attempt at listings business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - -BATS global markets CEO says considering another attempt at listings business if Direct Edge deal goes through -BATS CEO Ratterman says exchange operator looking at Canadian and Japanese markets for potential new business -BATS CEO says may expand offerings in U.S. options market -BATS CEO says combined BATS-Direct Edge would bring more competitive pricing to us equities market -BATS CEO says combined BATS-Direct edge would be able to better compete with Nasdaq and NYSE on market data offerings -BATS CEO says not considering ipo in near-term and Direct Edge deal would not change company’s thinking

