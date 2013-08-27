RPT-Fitch: Obama higher ed plan joins performance based funding push

NEW YORK, August 27 (Fitch) Discussions at many U.S. colleges appear to dovetail with President Obama's recently outlined plan to institute a rating system to measure metrics such as graduation rates and affordability, Fitch Ratings says, although the president's plan appears far more comprehensive. Managing the type of data in the president's plan is a significant undertaking and may meet with political challenges. However, many public and non-profit private U.S. colleges and universities have already started discussing various methodologies to improve student outcomes. This is especially true for public universities as some states may begin to tie the level of support to stated metrics. In an attempt to manage the overall cost of education, some institutions are planning or have implemented accelerated programs in which students can achieve a bachelor's degree in three years. In addition, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, many public university systems improved their graduation rates recently. Colleges in California, Washington, Iowa, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey and New Hampshire increased their six year graduation rates by 8-16% in 2010 alone. Other steps are also being taken to manage costs. While Fitch does not expect tuition costs to decline, the level of increase appears to be moderating at both public and private institutions. In the academic year starting Fall 2012, average annual tuition increased 4.8% for in-state students at public four-year colleges and universities and 4.2% at private, non-profit four-year institutions, according to "Trends in College Pricing 2012" by The College Board. Fitch monitors tuition discounting as institutions attempt to attract students by decreasing their tuition costs while managing the bottom line. This review of the discount rate is critical in our analysis of private institutions as tuition and fee revenue is typically the largest component of operating revenues and may account for more than 75% of the total. Increased discounting may impact small, private, liberal arts institutions with less diverse revenue bases and higher dependence on student-generated revenues to a greater degree than larger, comprehensive universities with broader operating platforms. It is too early to determine how the president's plan will be implemented. However, it is expected that under the plan, the percentage of students using Pell grants to pay their tuition would be analyzed, along with the average tuition, scholarships and loan debt per pupil, graduation rates and future earnings of students after graduation. According to the plan, the goal in 2018 is to allocate federal financial aid based on assigned ratings. Fitch will continue to monitor the plan as it unfolds. Contact: Rob Rowan Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9159 1 State Street Plaza New York, NY Colin Walsh Director U.S. Public Finance +1 212 908-0767 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Joanne Ferrigan Director U.S. Public Finance +1 212 908-0723 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.