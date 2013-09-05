FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark
and FHLB global notes for 2013.             
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any  
scheduled monthly issuance.             
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the  
dates.             
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.  
 
*Issue has been priced  
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
SEPTEMBER 
FHLB         Global notes           NA        September 11/NA       NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 19/NA       NA 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        September 26/NA       NA      
      
OCTOBER 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 2/NA          NA      
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 9/NA          NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        October 16/NA         NA          
    
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 24/NA         NA  
  
NOVEMBER 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 6/NA         NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        November 13/NA        NA          
    
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 25/NA        NA      
      
DECEMBER
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA          
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 11/NA        NA     
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 16/NA        NA  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 19/NA        NA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.