RPT-Fitch affirms Romania at 'BBB-'; outlook stable

LONDON, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Romania's Short-term rating at 'F3' and Country Ceiling at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Romania's 'BBB-' foreign currency IDR reflects the following key rating drivers: - Public finance consolidation. Romania has consolidated its public finances successfully under two consecutive international financial assistance programmes. In June 2013 the European Commission decreed Romania's exit from the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) after it reduced its general government deficit to 2.9% (in line with the BBB median) from 5.6% in 2011. Fitch expects the government to meet its medium term objective of a structural deficit of 1% of GDP in 2014. After rising to 38% of GDP in 2012 from 13% in 2008, gross general government debt (GGGD) is expected to stabilise under 40% in 2013-15, in line with the category median. - Reduction of external imbalances. Romania ran a current-account surplus equivalent to 1.1% of GDP in H1. Fitch projects that the current account will be close to balance in 2013, a notable improvement from average deficits of 11% of GDP in 2005-08. The agency believes that this improvement is partly cyclical, and that a projected recovery in domestic demand will produce current account deficits in 2014-15, albeit at lower levels than the pre-crisis norm. This would be consistent with a falling net external debt (NXD) ratio, although at a projected 27% of GDP in 2015, this will still be considerably higher than the category median. - Safety buffers. Romania possesses buffers in the form of a fiscal reserve in foreign currency worth around 4.6 months of gross public borrowing requirement; international reserves worth nearly seven months of current-account payments (CXP); adequate capital ratios in the banking sector; and various precautionary financing lines from multilateral institutions. Fitch judges that these would be sufficient to withstand a significant degree of market turbulence. - Low, albeit improving trend GDP growth. Fitch has raised its forecast for GDP growth in 2013 to 2%, and projects that growth will pick up moderately in 2014-15. Nevertheless, average GDP growth appears insufficient to reduce meaningfully the gap with average EU incomes. This is because of lingering bottlenecks in the Romanian economy, namely inefficient state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in key sectors such as transport and energy, and underperforming healthcare and public administration. In late July Romania, the IMF and the EU concluded the outline of a new precautionary financing deal that is likely to focus on the implementation of structural reforms in the aforementioned areas. - Stable but constrained banking sector. The banking sector remains well capitalised and supervised, and has returned to profitability. Fitch does not judge it to represent a significant contingent liability for the sovereign. Nevertheless, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio is high at 20.9% in July 2013 and has yet to peak, although the pace of NPL creation has slowed and prudential provisions fully cover the NPL stock, according to data from the National Bank of Romania. The absence of an effective framework to clean up banking balance sheets combined with ongoing deleveraging impairs monetary policy transmission and represents a significant obstacle to the resumption of credit growth. - EU membership underpins domestic politics and institutions, and governance standards are in line with the category median. The political scene has stabilised in 2013 after a turbulent 2012 but EU parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for next year and a degree of instability could return. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are: - A sustained effort to carry out structural reforms, including the sale or restructuring of key SOEs that leads to stronger sustainable economic growth. - Faster reduction in external debt ratios than Fitch currently expects. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are: - A significant fiscal loosening that jeopardises the stability of public finances. - A sustained loss of momentum in the implementation of key structural reforms, for example as a result of political instability. - Stronger market turbulence than in Fitch's baseline scenario that erodes significantly Romania's fiscal and external buffers. KEY ASSUMPTIONS -Fitch assumes that the government will meet broadly the targets set down in the EU Convergence Programme update of April 2013. -Fitch assumes that the eurozone economy, Romania's largest trade partner, will continue to recover gradually in line with the agency's forecast. --Fitch assumes that the unwinding of extraordinary global monetary stimulus will proceed in a broadly orderly fashion. 