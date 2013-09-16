Fitch rates Empire State Development, N.Y. $474mm PIT bonds 'AA'

NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the following Empire State Development (ESD) state personal income tax (PIT) revenue bonds (general purpose): --$474,085,000 series 2013D. The bonds, which are being issued to refund outstanding state PIT and other appropriation-backed debt for debt service savings, are expected to sell on Sept. 17, 2013 through competitive bid. The Rating Outlook is Positive. SECURITY The bonds are secured by financing agreement payments to be made by the State of New York, subject to legislative appropriation. Payments are derived from 25% of the state's PIT receipts. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG STRUCTURE ELIMINATES RISK OF NON-APPROPRIATION: Bond payments require annual state legislative appropriation; however, in the event of non-appropriation the state would be unable to receive PIT revenue deposited in the revenue bond tax fund, up to the greater of 25% of annual PIT receipts or $6 billion. Fitch believes that this structural feature effectively eliminates the risk of non-appropriation. PIT THE STATE'S MAJOR REVENUE SOURCE: The PIT makes up more than 60% of New York State's tax receipts. The additional bonds test prevents overleveraging of the revenue stream and provides adequate offset to the historical volatility in the revenue stream. GENERAL CREDIT QUALITY OF NEW YORK STATE: Due to the strengths noted above, the rating on the PIT bonds is equal to that assigned to New York's general obligation (GO) debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the PIT bonds is sensitive to changes in New York State's GO rating, to which it is linked. CREDIT PROFILE Underlying the 'AA' rating on the PIT bonds is the importance of the PIT to state finances, the set-aside of PIT revenues for debt service, the trapping of funds if appropriation is not made, and the 2x additional bonds test (ABT). Debt service coverage continued to be substantial even with deterioration in revenue performance in the recession and Fitch expects it to remain so. Because of these strengths, the rating on PIT bonds is equal to that assigned to New York's GO debt despite the appropriation requirement. The PIT revenue stream responds quickly to changing economic conditions, and recovered following a year-over-year drop of 5.7% in fiscal 2010 that would have been steeper if not for enactment of a temporary rate increase. Fiscal 2011 revenues rose 4.2% from the prior year and fiscal 2012 performance was solid, with PIT receipts up 7.1%. Revenues for fiscal 2013, which ended on March 31, rose 3.8%, and the current forecast for fiscal 2014 projects another 5.8% increase for the year, to $42.5 billion. In a December 2011 special legislative session, the state extended through 2014 the bulk of the temporary income tax rate increases on the highest earners that were scheduled to expire after tax year 2011, and as part of the fiscal 2014 budget the rates were once again extended through 2017. The state has seen increased revenues in both fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to the acceleration of income into calendar 2012 that took place in anticipation of federal tax increases. This dynamic is expected to dampen results for tax year 2013, and the fiscal 2015 PIT revenue increase is projected at a lower 3.4%.U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.