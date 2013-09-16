FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch rates Empire State Development, N.Y. $474mm PIT bonds 'AA'
September 16, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch rates Empire State Development, N.Y. $474mm PIT bonds 'AA'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the 
following Empire State Development (ESD) state personal income tax (PIT) revenue
bonds (general purpose):

--$474,085,000 series 2013D.

The bonds, which are being issued to refund outstanding state PIT and other 
appropriation-backed debt for debt service savings, are expected to sell on 
Sept. 17, 2013 through competitive bid. 

The Rating Outlook is Positive. 

SECURITY 

The bonds are secured by financing agreement payments to be made by the State of
New York, subject to legislative appropriation. Payments are derived from 25% of
the state's PIT receipts. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG STRUCTURE ELIMINATES RISK OF NON-APPROPRIATION: Bond payments require 
annual state legislative appropriation; however, in the event of 
non-appropriation the state would be unable to receive PIT revenue deposited in 
the revenue bond tax fund, up to the greater of 25% of annual PIT receipts or $6
billion. Fitch believes that this structural feature effectively eliminates the 
risk of non-appropriation.

PIT THE STATE'S MAJOR REVENUE SOURCE: The PIT makes up more than 60% of New York
State's tax receipts. The additional bonds test prevents overleveraging of the 
revenue stream and provides adequate offset to the historical volatility in the 
revenue stream. 

GENERAL CREDIT QUALITY OF NEW YORK STATE: Due to the strengths noted above, the 
rating on the PIT bonds is equal to that assigned to New York's general 
obligation (GO) debt. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating on the PIT bonds is sensitive to changes in New York State's GO 
rating, to which it is linked.

CREDIT PROFILE 

Underlying the 'AA' rating on the PIT bonds is the importance of the PIT to 
state finances, the set-aside of PIT revenues for debt service, the trapping of 
funds if appropriation is not made, and the 2x additional bonds test (ABT). Debt
service coverage continued to be substantial even with deterioration in revenue 
performance in the recession and Fitch expects it to remain so. Because of these
strengths, the rating on PIT bonds is equal to that assigned to New York's GO 
debt despite the appropriation requirement. 

The PIT revenue stream responds quickly to changing economic conditions, and 
recovered following a year-over-year drop of 5.7% in fiscal 2010 that would have
been steeper if not for enactment of a temporary rate increase. Fiscal 2011 
revenues rose 4.2% from the prior year and fiscal 2012 performance was solid, 
with PIT receipts up 7.1%. Revenues for fiscal 2013, which ended on March 31, 
rose 3.8%, and the current forecast for fiscal 2014 projects another 5.8% 
increase for the year, to $42.5 billion.

In a December 2011 special legislative session, the state extended through 2014 
the bulk of the temporary income tax rate increases on the highest earners that 
were scheduled to expire after tax year 2011, and as part of the fiscal 2014 
budget the rates were once again extended through 2017. The state has seen 
increased revenues in both fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to the acceleration of 
income into calendar 2012 that took place in anticipation of federal tax 
increases. This dynamic is expected to dampen results for tax year 2013, and the
fiscal 2015 PIT revenue increase is projected at a lower 3.4%.U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure 

Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

