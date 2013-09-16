RPT-Fitch to assign rtgs of 'AA-/F1' to IL Fin Auth VRD revs

NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) On the effective date of Sept. 26, 2013, Fitch Ratings will assign credit enhanced ratings of 'AA-/F1' to the $70,000,000 Illinois Finance Authority variable rate demand revenue bonds, series 2007E (OSF Healthcare System) and the $55,000,000 series 2007F. The Rating Outlook is Stable for the long-term ratings. The bonds are currently outstanding and supported by two separate bond insurance policies provided by Assured Guaranty Municipal Group for each series of bonds and liquidity facilities provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. for the series 2007E bonds and PNC Bank for the series 2007F bonds. The rating assignment is in connection with: (i) the cancellation of the bond insurance policies; (ii) the substitution of the liquidity facilities with two irrevocable direct-pay letters of credit (LOCs) to be issued by Barclays Bank PLC (rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) supporting each respective series of bonds; and (iii) the mandatory tender of the bonds, which will occur on Sept. 26, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS: On the effective date, the long-term ratings will be determined using Fitch's dual-party pay criteria and will be based jointly on the underlying ratings assigned to those bonds by Fitch (currently rated 'A', Stable Outlook), and the rating assigned by Fitch to Barclays Bank PLC (rated 'A', Stable Outlook), which will provide two separate LOCs as support for each series of bonds. The short-term 'F1' ratings will be based solely on the Barclays LOCs.Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported BondsDual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance BondsALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.