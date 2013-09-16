FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch to assign rtgs of 'AA-/F1' to IL Fin Auth VRD revs
September 16, 2013 / 6:22 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch to assign rtgs of 'AA-/F1' to IL Fin Auth VRD revs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) On the effective date of Sept. 26, 2013, Fitch 
Ratings will assign credit enhanced ratings of 'AA-/F1' to the $70,000,000 
Illinois Finance Authority variable rate demand revenue bonds, series 2007E (OSF
Healthcare System) and the $55,000,000 series 2007F.  The Rating Outlook is 
Stable for the long-term ratings.  The bonds are currently outstanding and 
supported by two separate bond insurance policies provided by Assured Guaranty 
Municipal Group for each series of bonds and liquidity facilities provided by 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. for the series 2007E bonds and PNC Bank for the series
2007F bonds.  The rating assignment is in connection with: (i) the cancellation 
of the bond insurance policies; (ii) the substitution of the liquidity 
facilities with two irrevocable direct-pay letters of credit (LOCs) to be issued
by Barclays Bank PLC (rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) supporting each respective 
series of bonds; and (iii) the mandatory tender of the bonds, which will occur 
on Sept. 26, 2013.  

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

On the effective date, the long-term ratings will be determined using Fitch's 
dual-party pay criteria and will be based jointly on the underlying ratings 
assigned to those bonds by Fitch (currently rated 'A', Stable Outlook), and the 
rating assigned by Fitch to Barclays Bank PLC (rated 'A', Stable Outlook), which
will provide two separate LOCs as support for each series of bonds.  The 
short-term 'F1' ratings will be based solely on the Barclays LOCs.Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported BondsDual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public 
Finance BondsALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

