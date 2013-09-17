FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aeropostale shares soar as Sycamore takes 8 pct stake
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 17, 2013 / 2:13 PM / 4 years ago

Aeropostale shares soar as Sycamore takes 8 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Aeropostale Inc shares rose as much as 19.5 percent on Tuesday after private equity firm Sycamore Partners disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had taken an 8 percent stake in the struggling teen apparel retailer.

Shares were trading at $10.06 in mid-morning, after closing at $8.61 on Monday; earlier in the session, they reached as high as $10.29.

Aeropostale last month reported a decline in second-quarter sales and forecast a deep third quarter loss, pointing to a highly promotional environment that has led it to cut prices.

Between Aug. 23 and last Wednesday, a Sycamore affiliate bought 6.25 million shares for prices ranging from $8.2723 to $8.7564 a share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.