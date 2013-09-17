FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Minnesota Office of Higher Education 2012 Series A & B ratings
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Minnesota Office of Higher Education 2012 Series A & B ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the long- and short-term 
ratings of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education's supplemental student loan 
program revenue bonds, 2012 series A (taxable) and series B (tax-exempt). A full
rating list is provided at the end of this release.

The ratings are based on the support provided by a direct-pay letter of credit 
(LOC) issued by Royal Bank of Canada providing full support to the bonds. Royal 
Bank of Canada is obligated to make payments of principal and interest on the 
bonds upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as the purchase price 
for tendered bonds. The current rating on Royal Bank of Canada is 'AA/F1+'; 
Outlook Stable.

The rating will expire on the earliest to occur of: (1) Oct. 15, 2015 - which is
the stated expiration date of the LOC - unless such date is extended; (2) 
conversion to an alternate mode; (3) any prior termination of the LOC; or (4) 
defeasance of the bonds.

Fitch affirms the following ratings:

Minnesota Office of Higher Education 2012

--2012A (taxable) notes at 'AA/F1+'; Outlook Stable;

--2012B (tax-exempt) notes at 'AA/F1+'; Outlook Stable.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Paul Jiang

Analyst

+1-212-908-9120

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Committee Chairperson 

Tracy Wan

Senior Director

+1-212-908-9171

Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: 
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
