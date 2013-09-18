FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch affirms Greater Orlando Aviation Auth, Fla. revs at 'A'
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch affirms Greater Orlando Aviation Auth, Fla. revs at 'A'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NEW YORK, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'A' rating on the 
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), Florida's approximately $41 million 
special purpose facility taxable revenue bonds, series 2009 (the Rental Car 
Facility Project bonds). The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers:

Sizable Underlying Origination and Destination (O&D) Market: Orlando benefits 
from a sizable O&D market (95% of total enplanements), and is the largest rental
car market in the U.S. by gross revenues. Visiting traffic is driven by the 
geographically dispersed nature of Orlando's business centers and theme parks, 
making rental cars an attractive and necessary transportation link. However, 
there is some vulnerability of demand for car rentals from exposure to the 
leisure market and more general declines in activity due the slow-recovering 
economy.

Competitive Customer Facility Charge (CFC) Rate and Fully Executed Agreements: 
The airport has a competitive $2.50 CFC rate with no anticipated increases 
through debt maturity in October 2017. GOAA has the flexibility to modify its 
CFC rate at any time without the need for outside approval. GOAA's facility also
benefits from car rental facility agreements executed by all rental car 
operators serving at the airport. The agreements run until 2015 with two one 
year extensions, concurrent with the maturity of the CFC bonds. 

Conservative Debt Structure: Debt is all fixed rate, with level annual debt 
service obligations and a short maturity profile of five years. There may be an 
additional borrowing in the context of the South Terminal expansion project, 
though the project has not yet been approved.

Minimal Leverage and Strong Coverage: Minimal leverage levels, with a cash 
positive 2012 net debt to cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) 
(excluding funds committed to capital projects). Coverage is stable at or above 
two times (x) with no dependence on transaction growth. The bonds benefit from 
strong liquidity reserves, with $69.3 million in reserves as of Aug. 31 2013.

Modern Facilities: The CONRAC has been in operation since April 2010, with 
minimal capital spending needs for the existing facility. The only remaining 
projects, the Return to Terminal Road project and Permanent Bus Hold Area, have 
estimated costs of $18.2 million. The expected source of funding is the Facility
Improvement Fund, which has a balance of $54 million as of Aug. 31, 2013. An 
additional parking facility to be constructed as part of the airport's South 
Terminal expansion project is expected to be funded in part with CFC-backed debt
at an estimated cost of $100 million; however, this project has not yet been 
approved, and is not included in the current capital improvement plan.

Rating Sensitivities

A considerable drop in rental car transactions could adversely affect pledged 
revenue and coverage levels absent an increase in the CFC rate.

Future borrowings could negatively affect coverage and leverage metrics. While 
additional bonds are not envisaged for the existing CONRAC facility, CFC-backed 
bonds may be issued to finance the parking garage component of the South 
Terminal expansion project. However, Fitch expects the CFC revenue stream to be 
sufficient to provide adequate coverage for this project.

Security:

The 2009 bonds are a special limited obligation, payable solely from CFC 
payments received by GOAA. Bonds are also secured by interest earnings on 
available funds and other pledged funds. Revenues and other airport funds of 
GOAA are not pledged to the payment of the 2009 bonds.

Credit Summary:

Orlando's CFC rate of $2.50 continues to compare favorably to CFCs charged at 
other large airports, and Fitch believes this rate level is more than sufficient
to meet GOAA's existing special facility debt obligations going forward at 
current traffic levels. Orlando's CFC revenues totaled $23.7 million in fiscal 
2012, up 1.9% from fiscal 2011.Rating Criteria for AirportsAdditional Disclosure 

Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
