DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Sept 19 (Reuters) - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 1,252,105 Aa1/AA/AA+ CALIFORNIA GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 09/23 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2029-2033 TERM: 2038 REMARK: ROP: 9/24, PRICING 9/25 5 YEAR PUT 2048 Day of Sale: 09/25 THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 707,875 Aa1/AA/AA+ CALIFORNIA GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 09/23 2013 SERIES AJ TAXABLE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2029 REMARK: INDICATIONS OF INTEREST: 9/24 PRICING 9/25 Day of Sale: 09/25 CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 499,250 Aa2/AA/AA TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/23 CONSISTING OF: FISCAL 2014 SERIES D, SUBSERIES D-1 FISCAL 2003 SERIES C, SUBSERIES C-A FISCAL 2006 SERIES H, SUBSERIES H-A MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co, New York REMARK: MONDAY, SEPT. 23 ROP, DAY 1 TUESDAY, SEPT. 24, ROP DAY 2 WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 INSTITUTIONAL PRICING WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 CLOSING DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 163,100 Aa3/AA-/NR NEW YORK 09/23 NEW YORK UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS $130,800,000 SERIES 2013A $32,300,000 SERIES 2013B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 136,400 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES C-71A MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2022 PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 125,000 Aa3/A+/AA- FINANCING AUTHORITY 09/23 UPMC REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York GARDEN GROVE UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 120,000 Aa2/AA-/NR DISTRICT,CALIFORNIA 09/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2010 ELECTION SERIES C MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 09/25 BRISTOL TOWNSHIP PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 100,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2043 Day of Sale: 09/25 MONROEVILLE FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 97,565 Aa3/A+/AA- (ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 09/23 UPMC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF WESTERN WEEK OF 96,000 A1/A/ MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY 09/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 09/26 CITY OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 66,100 A1/AA-/NR SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/23 $46,500,000 SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013B $19,600,000 TAXABLE SPECIAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT BONDS (KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI PROJECTS), SERIES 2013C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LONE STAR COLLEGE SYSTEM WEEK OF 57,530 NR/AA/NR REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 09/24 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 46,115 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES C71B & C72 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 DFB INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE WEEK OF 44,350 /A/ INDEPENDENCE SEWER 2013, MISSOURI 09/23 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2042 Day of Sale: 09/23 WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 27,500 Aaa/AAA/ FUND 09/23 HOUSING FINANCE BONDS (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2027 Day of Sale: 09/26 RANCHO MIRAGE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 23,000 /A/ TAX ALLOCATION HOUSING REFUNDING 09/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 09/24 SYOSSET CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,400 // NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK 09/23 CONSISTING OF: $11,925M SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIES BONDS SERIES A $ 8,475M SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS SERIES B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 09/24 WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 20,000 Aaa/AAA/ FUND 09/23 HOUSING FINANCE BONDS (NON-AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2027-2043 Day of Sale: 09/26 THE MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 19,025 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 09/23 CAPITAL EQUIPMENT POOLED LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 09/24 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas FREMONT COUNTY, COLORADO WEEK OF 18,110 // REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 09/23 PARTICIPATION CONSISTING OF SERIES 2013 A & B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: RATING: APPLIED FOR Day of Sale: 09/26 BROWN LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 17,152 NR/NR/ SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT 09/23 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/23 TOWN OF STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 16,385 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 09/23 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Structure TBA Ratings applied/applied Day of Sale: 09/26 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE WEEK OF 9,700 // CITY OF JEANNETTE 09/23 WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA CONSISTING OF: $7,830M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2013 $1,870M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 09/23 ELIZABETHTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,500 // PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/23 BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 09/26 INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL IMPROVEMENT BOND WEEK OF 9,000 /AAA/ BANK REFUNDING BONDS 09/23 /EXP/ SERIES 2013H (INDY ROADS) MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 09/25 TOWN OF GLASTONBURY, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 8,950 Aaa/AAA/ **********TAXABLE********** 09/23 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2033 Day of Sale: 09/26 RABURN COUNTY GEORGIA WEEK OF 8,575 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX 09/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 09/23 CAPAC COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,430 Aa2// 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, 09/23 ST. CLAIR & LAPEER COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/23 ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 8,120 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 09/23 TAXABLE NEW ST TAX INCREMENT REVENUE (LAMBERT AIRPORT EASTERN PERIMETER REDEVELOPMENT) PROJECT-RPA1-EXPRESS SCRIPTS OPERATIONS BUILDING PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/25 CITY OF LAVON, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,025 NR/NR/ SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS 09/23 SERIES 2013 (HERITAGE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1) (RESIDENTIAL) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/23 CITY OF KENT, OHIO WEEK OF 5,580 Aa2// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/23 BONDS VARIOUS PURPOSE, SERIES 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 09/25 OXFORD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,040 /AA/ CHESTER COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 09/23 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2026 Day of Sale: 09/25 CLIFTON WATER DISTRICT, COLORADO WEEK OF 4,430 // (MESA COUNTY) 09/23 WATER ACTIVITY ENTERPRISE WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2023 ARKANSAS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 4,100 // AUTHORITY 09/23 TAXABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 09/25 OAK PARK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,000 A2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2006 ELECTION 09/23 SERIES 2013A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2027 Day of Sale: 09/25 OAK PARK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,400 A2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2008 ELECTION 09/23 2013 SERIES B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2042 Day of Sale: 09/25 SAN ANTONIO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,100 A// WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 09/23 EXP/ / BONDS SERIES 2013 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 09/23 MOLINE ACRES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,500 Baa2// GENERAL OBLIGATIONS STREET BONDS, 09/23 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/25 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,592,897 (in 000's)