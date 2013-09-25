FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch rates Chicago O'Hare International Airport revs A-minus
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 4:29 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch rates Chicago O'Hare International Airport revs A-minus

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Sept 25 - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned its 'A-' rating to the city of Chicago
(the city), O'Hare International Airport's (O'Hare, or the airport) proposed
$900 million general airport senior lien revenue bonds (GARBs) series 2013A, B,
C, & D bonds (series 2013). Fitch has also affirmed its 'A-' rating to the $6.28
billion parity GARBs and its 'A' rating to the approximately $700.1 million
passenger facility charge (PFC) revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook on the general
airport senior lien bonds remains Negative, while the Rating Outlook for the PFC
bonds remains Stable.


The Rating Outlook for the GARBs remains Negative reflecting continued weakness
in traffic performance in the context of increasing enplanements at the national
level and at other international gateway hubs over the past 2-3 years. It also
reflects uncertainty that still remains regarding the future status of American
Airlines with respect to its proposed merger with US Airways. These
considerations remain a concern for the airport as O'Hare's financial metrics,
including leverage and coverage, are weaker than the indicative range for a
large-hub 'A' category airport. However, Fitch considers the strong local
market, the strategic location of Chicago as a hub, and the demonstrated
importance of the airport to both United and American Airlines, to somewhat
mitigate these current concerns.


KEY RATING DRIVERS


SIZABLE TRAFFIC BASE SUBJECT TO CONCENTRATION AND CONNECTING EXPOSURES: O'Hare
is the primary airport within the Chicago metropolitan area and is well
positioned to serve as a major domestic connecting hub and international
gateway. The airport relies heavily on its two dominant carriers, United
Airlines and American Airlines with a combined 81% market share and connecting
traffic accounts for approximately half of the total 33.2 million enplanements.
Traffic performance has been uneven in recent years, with both United and
American Airlines bringing about modest capacity reductions at the airport.
Overall, American has maintained much of its scale of operations since its
November 2011 bankruptcy filing, however, uncertainty remains with regards to
future service levels, either as part of a larger airline following merger with
US Airways or as a smaller, standalone airline if the proposed merger is
unsuccessful. However, Chicago O'Hare is viewed as a prime connecting hub for
both carriers. Revenue Risk - Volume: Stronger


STRONG RATE SETTING MECHANISMS: The existing residual agreement runs through
2018 and provides for timely recovery of airport costs including funding
requirements for reserve maintenance. Airline cost per enplanement (CPE) are
currently moderate for a large-hub airport at $13.55 but are expected to rise
above $20 over the next five years as airport capital spending is captured in
the airline rate base. Revenue Risk - Price: Stronger


LARGE SCALE CAPITAL PROGRAM UNDERWAY: Much of the airport improvements are
focused on airfield improvements to enhance capacity for hubbing operations. To
date, the airport has been successful on project delivery while maintaining
costs within its $2.3 billion budget. Infrastructure Development and Renewal:
Midrange


CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL STRUCUTRE: Much of O'Hare's airport revenue and PFC debt is
issued in fixed rate mode with conservative debt amortization. Since the series
2012 refunding transaction, all of airport's general revenue long-term debt is
at a single lien. Debt Structure: Stronger


STABLE FINANCIAL METRICS BUT VERY HIGH LEVERAGE: Debt service coverage and
liquidity metrics have historically been sound. Taking into account rollover
fund balance transfers, debt service coverage was 1.21x in fiscal 2012.
Liquidity from unrestricted reserves is adequate based on 181 days cash on hand.
High leverage remains a concern with a 17.4x net debt to cash flow available for
debt service (CFADS). This leverage will take a number of years to evolve closer
to the 10x range. Debt Service and Counterparty: Weaker


PFC COVERAGE PROVIDES CUSHION. A sizable air traffic market supports a large
annual pledged PFC revenue level of nearly $125 million. The stand-alone PFC
lien has moderate leverage of 5.4x and PFC debt service coverage has improved to
1.89x in fiscal 2012 as compared to 1.65x level in the prior year. Projections
indicate coverage levels to remain over 1.7x.


RATING SENSITIVITIES


--Significantly higher costs borne by carriers above the current projection line
of around $20-$22 per enplanement over the next five years could affect the cost
competitiveness of the airport and have a negative impact on the airport credit.


--Further countercyclical traffic contractions or a changing profile of the
traffic base could impact credit quality;


--A higher reliance on debt to fund identified capital programs resulting in
sustained high leverage would likely impact the airport's ratings;


--Developments at American Airlines, positive or negative, that impact planned
operations could impact the ratings and/or outlook on the general revenue bonds.


SECURITY:


The airport general revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on airport net
revenues. The PFC bonds are secured by a first lien on the PFC receipts.


TRANSACTION SUMMARY


The city intends to issue up to $900 million in senior lien revenue and revenue
refunding bonds for the purposes of funding both its airfield modernization and
ongoing capital programs, to refund existing debt to generate debt service
savings, and to cash supplement the balances in the debt service reserve fund.


The underlying strength of the airport comes from the passenger base that ranks
among the nation's largest for both origination and destination (O&D) traffic
and international services. Approximately 50 carriers operate out of O'Hare to
149 domestic and 56 international non-stop destinations. In 2012, the airport
handled over 33.2 million enplaned passengers with about half being connecting
traffic. Still, Fitch notes that the economic downturn affected overall traffic
activity, with enplaned passengers dropping more than 12% below 2007 levels.
Both O&D and connecting traffic were affected due to lower overall traffic
demand and carrier rationalization of capacity and service levels.


Operating data in recent months indicates continued softness in traffic volumes,
with traffic down 2% over the first seven months of 2013, although some modest
positive rebound is projected for the remainder of the year. Both United (Issuer
Default Rating IDR of 'B', Outlook Positive) and American (IDR 'D') contribute
the largest shares of O'Hare's enplanements with approximately 46% and 35%,
respectively.


American's emergence from bankruptcy is not clear at this time, with timing
appearing dependent on the outcome of the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit
to block the merger with US Airways. Given the uncertainty of this situation,
Fitch will continue to assess the airport's cost and financial position based on
a continuation of both existing and reduced activity. To date, both the American
bankruptcy and merger developments have not led to any material operational
changes. Still, there could be potential credit implications given American's
size and role at O'Hare which heavily influences traffic performance during a
period of significant capital investment and leveraging.


O'Hare is close to completion of the first phase of the $3.3 billion OMP that
includes new runways and runway extensions. Costs related to the completion
phases of the OMP, which will cover the additional airfield projects, are also
anticipated to be close to $3.3 billion. The phase 2A component, smaller at
$1.03 billion, has already been approved by signatory carriers and all of its
funding sources have been secured, following the issuance of the series 2013
bonds. A future phase 2B component is much larger in scale at over $2 billion,
and additional airline approvals would be needed to move forward. Fitch will
consider the financial plans to support the entire capital program, including
the timing and degree of future leverage on either the GARB or PFC credit. The
airport's overall debt levels are already significant on a combined basis at
nearly $7 billion. Fitch estimates that net debt to CFADS is currently 17.4x for
the GARBs but could fall to the 10x-11x range over the next five years.


The overall airline cost and financial profile is reflective of both the
residual operating agreement and growing fixed costs associated with debt
issuances that supported past capital programs. Historically, O'Hare's financial
operations have produced stable debt service coverage, at or exceeding 1.1x, and
the estimated CPE was $13.55 in 2012. Going forward, coverage levels on overall
airport debt are expected to remain largely at the minimum required 1.10x level
specified under bond documents, but will require substantial increases in
airline fees to cover higher debt costs. The latest sponsor traffic and
financial forecasts assume both the full leveraging under the 2A and 2B capital
programs and a positive direction in traffic performance that averages nearly 2%
annual growth through 2022, indicate that CPE levels will peak at about $25
after 2020. Fitch views the traffic growth assumptions to be optimistic given
the recent performance in traffic, even in the context of post-recession
recovery, and the risk of market share loss to the faster growing Midway
airport, located nearby. Underperformance in traffic would likely translate in
even higher airline charges that may risk its ability to attract more services.


The PFC credit has historically maintained healthy coverage cushions. In 2012,
debt service coverage derived from $125 million in total PFC revenues was 1.89x.
Coverage of future maximum annual debt service is projected to remain over 1.70x
based on current traffic levels. Fitch's rating on the PFC debt considers the
risks that projected coverage ratios could be reduced due to some loss in the
connecting portion of the airport's traffic and only modest potential borrowings
to support the capital program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.