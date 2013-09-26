RPT-Fitch rates Del Mar College District, Texas' $9MM Ltd Tax Rfdg Bonds 'AA+'

Sept 26 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) AUSTIN, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following Del Mar College District, Texas (the district) limited tax debt: --$9 million limited tax refunding bonds, series 2013. The securities are scheduled to sell the week of Sept. 30 via negotiation. Proceeds will be used to refund various outstanding maturities for economic savings and to pay related costs of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating: --$75.4 million in outstanding limited tax bonds (pre-refunding) at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: The bonds are secured by an ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the district, limited to $0.50 per $100 of taxable assessed valuation (TAV). KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: The district maintains a sound financial profile despite recent state funding cuts and enrollment loss, characterized by a relatively diverse revenue base, positive operating margins, and solid reserve levels. Healthy revenue and more moderate expenditure flexibility remain. ECONOMIC SECTORS EXPANDING: Much of the current commercial/industrial development underway or planned revolves around the petrochemical industries, refineries, associated oil/gas support industries, and shipping/port activity that have traditionally anchored the Corpus Christi (the city) economy. Year-over-year unemployment is down and slightly below the state average despite solid labor force gains. The city serves as a regional employment center. STABLE TAX BASE WITH CONCENTRATION: Tax base concentration is moderately high with notable petrochemical, energy sector concentration in the top taxpayer mix; this lack of diversity constitutes a measure of risk to the district. The district's tax base has historically experienced steady growth. TAV gains have accelerated as the tax base quickly regained its footing after a one-year recessionary decline. DEBT AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES MODERATE: The overall debt burden is moderate. Principal amortization of tax-supported debt is favorably rapid. Capital needs are manageable, assisted by moderating enrollment trends and solid reserves that support some pay-go capital spending. Carrying costs are moderate. RATING SENSITIVITIES SHIFT IN CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS: The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics, including the district's strong financial position that supports this high-level rating. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that such shifts are unlikely. CREDIT PROFILE Headquartered in Corpus Christi (GO bonds rated 'AA', Stable Outlook by Fitch), Del Mar College District is a two-year comprehensive community college serving a population of roughly 350,000 primarily in Nueces County and the surrounding area. Income and wealth levels fall below state and national averages by about 10%-15% as measured by median household income. Population gains since 2000 have been relatively modest, averaging about 1% annually or roughly half of the state's rate of growth. SURGING ECONOMIC ACTIVITY Situated on the Gulf Coast, Corpus Christi is the eighth largest city in Texas and serves as the regional economic center for a 12-county area. The area's economic base consists primarily of petrochemical and shipping, tourism, agriculture, and the military. The deep-sea Port of Corpus Christi (the port) ranks as the fifth largest in the nation and 44th in the world based on tonnage. Overall economic activity in the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is up given its proximity to the large and recently productive Eagle Ford Shale oil/gas formation in neighboring counties. Management reports various commercial / industrial projects underway or planned, which will capitalize upon the area's traditional economic strength in the energy sector and associated industries. They include a number of liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Also of note is the $2 billion Tianjin Pipe Corporation (TPCO America) steel pipe mill project located adjacent to the port that is projected to be one of the largest Chinese investments in the U.S., adding 600 permanent jobs to the area. In addition, district management reports another large industrial development project by the M&G Corporation that includes construction of two plastics (PET resin) plants in the port and represents a roughly $900 million investment and the addition of 250 permanent jobs. Relatively low area unemployment levels reflect the expanding economy. On a year-over-year basis, unemployment in the MSA fell to 5.8% in July 2013 from 6.6% as of July 2012 despite a solid 2.3% growth in labor force over the same time period; this rate was below the state and U.S. averages of 6.7% and 7.7%, respectively. TAV GAIN IN CONCENTRATED TAX BASE The district's tax base has historically experienced solid growth and TAV quickly regained its footing after registering a modest 4.5% decline in fiscal 2011. A 2% TAV gain was realized in fiscal 2012 and another 2.5% gain occurred in fiscal 2013, which increased TAV to about $18 billion. Top taxpayers consist of a generally stable list of refineries, energy and petrochemical businesses and provide moderately high taxpayer concentration of approximately 15% (fiscal 2013), led by the Flint Hills refinery at 4.4%. TAV growth in fiscal 2014 was strong at roughly 10%, evidence of the increased levels of economic activity in the area. Nonetheless, Fitch recognizes that TAV gains will be tempered over the intermediate term by management's decision to participate in standard, 10-year tax abatement agreements with some of the larger industrial expansions in its taxing jurisdiction, including the planned M&G plastics plants. WEAK ENROLLMENT TRENDS DRIVEN BY ECONOMIC GROWTH Most students are local and tuition rates remain affordable despite recent increases. Enrollment grew over the recession, which was in line with the counter-cyclical nature of community college enrollment trends against local economic conditions. However, Fitch notes the district's enrollment gains were not as sizeable as other community college (a cumulative 11% growth in full-time student equivalents (FTSEs) over fiscals 2009-2011) which was likely due in part to the area's prompt economic recovery. Student enrollment as measured by full-time student equivalents totaled 8,295 in fiscal 2012, which was down about 2% from the prior year. Year-to-date enrollment trends in fiscal 2013 reflect a sharper 10% decline that remains smaller than the more conservative 15% enrollment decline budgeted. Management largely attributes these losses to higher-paid employment opportunities associated with Eagle Ford Shale activity. Despite these recent enrollment declines, Fitch believes the district's trend of solid annual financial performance and management's ability to right-size a portion of its spending to enrollment trends should enable the district to successfully navigate any related financial pressure over the near term. Also, management has expanded its workforce training program, which currently includes some of the area's larger energy industry firms and is expected to largely offset traditional enrollment loss. REVENUE DIVERSITY MITIGATES STATE FUNDING VOLATILITY The district benefits from a diverse revenue stream comparable to most community colleges in the state, which includes property taxes for operations and debt service (the largest revenue source at about 43% of total revenues or $44.5 million in fiscal 2012), followed by state appropriations and federal (largely Pell grant) revenue. Increased federal revenues due to higher levels of Pell grants for low-income students began to moderate in fiscal 2011 given the year's flat enrollment. These federal revenues totaled $21.3 million or about 19% of total revenues, which was down from a high of $27.1 million in fiscal 2010; they fell slightly below the fiscal 2011 $24 million state appropriation total, reversing positions as the district's second largest revenue source. 