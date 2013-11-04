FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch rates Illinois Tollway's series 2013B-2 toll highway refunding revs 'AA-'; outlook stable
November 4, 2013

RPT-Fitch rates Illinois Tollway's series 2013B-2 toll highway refunding revs 'AA-'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

CHICAGO, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the 
Illinois State Toll Highway Authority's (ISTHA) approximately $416 million 
series 2013B-2 (refunding) toll highway senior revenue bonds. In addition, Fitch
has affirmed its 'AA-' rating on the ISTHA's approximately $3.98 billion other 
toll highway senior revenue bonds estimated to be outstanding after the 
refunding. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

  

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

ESSENTIAL ROAD NETWORK WITH STABLE DEMAND: The tollway system's critical 
transportation links serve the Chicago and Northern Illinois metropolitan area 
and provide key connections to interstate highways. As a result, toll 
transactions have grown in nearly every year since 1974; however, the five-year 
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is just 0.4% as a result of recessionary 
effects, the operational interruptions of the Congestion Relief Program (CRP), 
and modest elasticity to the recent passenger toll increase. The network 
benefits from a commuter base accounting for 89% of total transactions, although
the recent passenger toll increase and approved future commercial toll increases
could suppress demand in the near term.

Revenue Risk: Volume - Stronger

MODERATE RATE-MAKING FLEXIBILITY: While ISTHA has full legal authority to adjust
toll rates, Fitch notes that future toll increases beyond those currently 
approved are uncertain. However, ISTHA's passenger car rates are very 
competitive, providing significant economic ratemaking ability as evidenced by 
the lower-than-expected 4.2% drop in traffic following the 87.5% passenger toll 
rate increase in 2012. Commercial toll increases aggregating 60% over current 
levels are approved starting in 2015. 

Revenue Risk: Price - Midrange

LARGE CAPITAL PLAN PARTIALLY DEBT FUNDED: ISTHA is embarking on a recently 
approved 15-year, $12.1 billion MOVE Illinois capital program. Funding is 
expected to be in the form of $5.1 billion of new money issuances with the 
remainder coming from cash flow, supported by the recent toll increase. Fitch 
notes that the authority has nearly completed its existing $5.7 billion CRP.

Infrastructure Development/Renewal - Midrange

DEBT STRUCTURE WITH VARIABLE-RATE EXPOSURE: Following the recent $500 million 
new issuance in 2013, nearly 30% of the ISTHA's outstanding debt is variable 
rate. However, this should drop to approximately 21% by 2015 with the issuance 
of additional, future fixed-rate debt for the capital program. Maximum annual 
debt service is presently $341.4 million in 2030 but is estimated by the 
authority to increase to approximately $625 million as a result of the Move 
Illinois borrowing.

Debt Structure - Midrange

MODERATE LEVERAGE WITH FINANCIAL METRICS FACING PRESSURE: The current tollway 
system's debt burden is large at $4.4 billion, and is expected to increase 
measurably to $7.5 billion in conjunction with the capital program. However, the
authority's net debt-to-cash flow available for debt service is moderate at an 
estimated 5.2x for 2013 and is expected to increase to the 7.0x range as a 
result of the MOVE Illinois program. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) have 
historically been 1.8x or higher and Fitch's base case projections indicate 
DSCRs could remain at or above 1.8x through the medium term (excluding BABs 
subsidies). Strong liquidity of 917 days cash on hand as of fiscal 2012 provides
the authority with additional financial flexibility.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

--HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING: Upward modifications to the 15-year MOVE Illinois 
program, particularly for capital projects not integral to the tollway system.

--LACK OF TIMELY TOLL ADJUSTMENTS: Failure to adjust tolls in the face of 
traffic and revenue underperformance or increases in operating expenses could 
result in weaker than expected coverage ratios.

--DEBT STRUCTURE RISKS: A rising interest rate environment could result in lower
financial flexibility as the authority issues the $5.1 billion debt-financed 
portion of its capital plan over the next 10 years.

SECURITY:

The authority's debt is secured by a pledge and lien on the net revenues of the 
tollway system. Net revenues are defined in the indenture as the annual revenue 
of the system less operating expenses. Revenues exclude transfers to the revenue
fund from the construction fund and transfers to the trustee by the authority 
from the system reserve account, the improvement account, or the renewal and 
replacement account. The Build America (BABS) direct payment subsidy is not 
treated as revenues under the indenture.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY:

The series 2013B-2 revenue refunding bonds are tentatively expected to be 
offered during the week of Nov. 11th, subject to market conditions. Proceeds 
from the series 2013B-2 revenue refunding bonds will be used to refinance a 
portion of the authority's outstanding series 2005A bonds for debt service 
savings. The refunding bonds are fixed-rate and will have the same legal 
structure and maturity as the refunded bonds. The refunding is estimated to have
a net present value savings of over $25 million by the authority. 

Estimated year-to-date transactions for the nine-months ended September 2013 are
up slightly (1.1%), noting that growth would be greater excluding the leap year 
effect in 2012. Toll revenues are up an estimated 2% over the same period a year
ago and are 0.8% above budget. Management represented that expenses through 
September are in line with budget and are expected to remain so for the rest of 
the year. ISTHA's MOVE Illinois capital program has not materially changed since
Fitch's last review.ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

