November 5, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch rate Mississippi GOs 'AA+', outlook revised to negative

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' ratings to the 
following State of Mississippi general obligation (GO) bonds: 

--$179 million GO bonds, series 2013A (taxable);

--$159.225 million GO bonds, series 2013B.

The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation the week of Nov. 11, 2013.

In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on the state's $3.99 billion in 
outstanding GO bonds and the 'AA' rating on $201 million of appropriation-backed
bonds issued by the Mississippi Development Bank (Dept. of Corrections).

The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. 

SECURITY 

The bonds are general obligations of the state, with its full faith and credit 
pledged. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

OUTLOOK REVISION:  The revision in the outlook reflects the state's slow fiscal 
recovery from the recession and continued reliance on one-time resources to 
cover recurring needs, in the context of a weak demographic profile and weaker 
pension funding levels.

CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT:  Mississippi's financial management is 
generally conservative and action to maintain balance amid revenue weakness has 
been prompt.  Stringent budget control mechanisms exist and reserve levels are 
reduced but remain sound.  The 98% budgeting policy, which was suspended through
the recession, was reinstated beginning in fiscal 2013; however, the fiscal 2014
budget appropriates a portion of the balance.  

MANUFACTURING BASED ECONOMY:  The state's socio-economic profile is relatively 
weak, with wealth and educational attainment indicators that significantly lag 
national levels.  The economy continues to diversify and some successful 
economic development initiatives should bolster employment in the coming years; 
however, the manufacturing concentration well exceeds national levels.

HIGH LIABILITIES DUE TO PENSION UNDERFUNDING:  Mississippi's debt burden is 
moderate, but above average, and is largely in the form of GO debt.  Unfunded 
pension liabilities, measured as a percent of personal income, are among the 
highest of the states.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating may be lowered if the state is unable to consistently fund ongoing 
operations without relying on one-time revenue sources, if there is weakness in 
the economy that diverges from the national trend, or if funding for pension 
liabilities weakens.

CREDIT PROFILE 

Mississippi's long-term GO rating of 'AA+' reflects the state's history of 
conservative financial practices and established reserves in the context of a 
weak socio-economic profile and high long-term liabilities.  The Outlook 
revision to Negative from Stable reflects the state's slow fiscal recovery and 
the continued use of one-time revenues to support on-going expenditures despite 
recent revenue recovery. 

USE OF RESERVES DESPITE REVENUE RECOVERY

The state did suspend its 98% budgeting policy for fiscal years 2008 through 
2012, but returned to this historical practice in the fiscal 2013 budget as the 
economy and associated revenues improved. The gradual draw-down of the Working 
Cash Stabilization Fund, which had reached a peak funding level of $362 million 
in fiscal 2008, allowed the state to manage reductions in tax revenue associated
with the recession.  Of some concern, however, is the state's continued use of 
balances in the fund for budget balancing purposes given recent strong revenue 
performance, which could leave the state more vulnerable to future revenue 
volatility. Although it deposited $188 million of fiscal 2013 surplus into the 
fund, the enacted fiscal 2014 budget transfers $109 million of the balance, in 
part to spending for Medicaid.  The balance is estimated to be $109.5 million at
the end of fiscal 2014, 2.2% of general fund revenues.

After two years of revenue weakness related to the recession, revenues began to 
rebound in fiscal 2011 and stronger growth continued in both fiscal 2012 and 
fiscal 2013. To achieve balance, the fiscal 2013 budget included 5.5% cuts to 
many agencies and used cash balances in several funds.  The funds were partially
replenished with surpluses generated by the return to the policy of 
appropriating only 98% of expected revenues and strong revenue performance.  
Unaudited general fund revenues are reported to have exceeded forecast, growing 
an estimated 5.1% year-over-year.  

Revenue estimating continues to be conservative, with the forecast for the 
current fiscal year requiring no growth over final estimated prior-year results.
The enacted budget depletes the budget contingency fund, which is funded from 
one-time revenues including a transfer from the working cash stabilization fund.
A significant portion of the spending from the budget contingency fund is to 
finance $187 million in Medicaid expenses, a slightly lower amount from 
non-recurring sources than in fiscal 2013. While the state is not participating 
in the expansion of Medicaid associated with implementation of the Affordable 
Care Act, Medicaid costs are expected to increase in fiscal 2014.

MANUFACTURING BASED ECONOMY

Mississippi's economic and demographic profile is relatively weak.  The 
employment base, when compared nationally, is overweight in the more volatile 
manufacturing sector. Wealth levels are very low - per capita income is ranked 
50th among the states and the poverty rate is the highest among the states. 

The state lost jobs in the recession generally in line with the U.S. experience,
with employment down 5.3% between 2007 and 2010 compared to a 5.6% loss for the 
nation.  However, the state lagged the U.S. in the recovery and employment 
growth, which had resumed at a slow pace in mid-2010, reversed by mid-2011. 
After this second dip, employment began growing on a year-over-year basis in 
November 2011 and has recently begun to demonstrate some strength. Non-farm 
employment increased 1.7% in August 2013 following a strong summer, with growth 
in June and July of 2.4% and 2.3% respectively, higher than the national 
average.  Construction and business and professional services experienced 
particularly strong employment growth of 13.1% and 9.2% respectively in August. 

The unemployment rate has fallen from its peak of 11% in February 2010, but 
remains above the U.S. rate at 8.5% in August 2013, compared to 7.3% for the 
U.S.  With the state's investment in economic development projects designed to 
diversify and expand the economy, continued moderate growth is expected.  

ABOVE AVERAGE LIABILITIES

The state's net tax supported debt of approximately $5.3 billion represents a 
moderate but above average burden on resources at 5.3% of 2012 personal income. 
Debt is largely GO and amortization is average, with 58% of outstanding GO debt 
to be retired in 10 years. 

Pension funding continues to decline and the state utilizes a funding 
methodology that employs a fixed contribution and variation of the amortization 
period for its unfunded accrued liabilities. Despite having raised employer 
contributions to 15.75% of payroll and employee contributions to 9% of payroll, 
the funding of the state's Public Employees' Retirement System declined to 57.7%
as of June 30, 2013 and its amortization period increased to 32.2 years. The 
Fitch-adjusted funded ratio is 51.9%. On a combined basis, the burden of net 
tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded pension obligations that are 
attributable to the state equals 19.4% of 2012 personal income, well above the 
7% median for U.S. states rated by Fitch, and amongst the weakest of the states.
Fitch notes that the demands of debt and pensions on the state's operating 
budget continue to be manageable.

The current offerings finance various economic development loans and grants, as 
well as various capital improvements.  

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Karen Krop

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0661 

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004 

Secondary Analyst

Eric Kim

Director

+1-212-908-0241

Committee Chairperson

Marcy Block

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0239

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

