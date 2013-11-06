FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT - Fitch says LIPA tender is positive
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

RPT - Fitch says LIPA tender is positive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 6 - The Long Island Power Authority's (LIPA) tender offer to retire up to
$2.5 billion (par amount) of its debt is a positive move to lower the
authority's debt service payments, Fitch Ratings says. However, governance,
regulatory and future financial issues facing the authority are of greater
importance.

Fitch expects that debt service on LIPA's remaining debt and new securitization 
debt issued to fund this tender will be lower than existing debt service and 
will reduce the overall burden on ratepayers. LIPA's debt metrics are relatively
high. Total debt at year-end 2012 was $9.7 billion ($8,847 per customer) and 
annual debt service approached $600 million. The offer - for several series of 
current interest bonds and capital appreciation bonds issued between 1998 and 
2012 - will expire on Nov. 18.

Rate pressures and uncertainty around a new governance plan will likely continue
over the near term. The New York State Assembly and Senate passed a series of 
amendments this summer that created the Department of Public Service (DPS) with 
broad responsibility to oversee LIPA's rates and operations. DPS will review 
LIPA's rates for 2016 to 2018 and will review revenue increases over 2.5% in the
years after that. Questions about the timeliness of the review process and the 
potential willingness of DPS to recommend increases create uncertainty.

While considerable progress has been made, the recovery of storm costs related 
to Hurricane Sandy and the Nov. 7, 2012 winter storm could become an issue. LIPA
paid approximately $542 million for recovery efforts and approximately $308 
million has been reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. LIPA 
qualified for federal cost reimbursement of 90% of total costs. The remaining 
costs are expected to be reimbursed through additional grants or recovered 
through rates. 

Fitch expects the proposed tender to be ratings neutral for LIPA's electric 
system general revenue bonds ('A-') and expects to review the negative outlook 
once the authority's future financial goals, policies and flexibility are 
clarified.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
