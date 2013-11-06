FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT - Fitch cuts Fresno, Calif. subordinate lien bonds to A-plus
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

RPT - Fitch cuts Fresno, Calif. subordinate lien bonds to A-plus

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings downgrades the following city of Fresno, California, water
revenue bond rating:

--$147.9 million subordinate lien bonds to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following water revenue bonds:

--$7.9 million senior lien bonds at 'AA'.

 

The Rating Outlook remains Negative.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net revenues of the water system excluding connection 
fees. The senior lien is closed.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

DOWNGRADE ON SYSTEM FUNDAMENTALS: The downgrade primarily reflects weakened 
water fund liquidity, expectations for reduced debt service coverage/increased 
leverage and economic pressures on the service area. 

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON CITY FINANCES: The city of Fresno's use of water resources 
to finance general fund cash flow needs and the accumulated deficits of the 
city's ailing parking enterprise also weighs on the rating and is the primary 
reason for the maintained Negative Outlook. Fitch affirmed the city's implied 
ULTGO rating of 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook today.

SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The utility's financial performance has been very 
strong in recent years with coverage and liquidity well above the medians for 
'AA' rated water and sewer utilities. Coverage and liquidity is likely to 
decline as the utility makes large investments in surface water treatment 
capacity. 

DEMAND UNCERTAINTY: The utility has recently installed meters for residential 
customers, who previously paid a very low, fixed rate for unmetered water usage.
The utility has experienced a roughly 20% drop in water use and is likely to see
some further decline in usage as demand responds to very large rate increases 
over the next few years.

STRONG SUPPLY POSITION: Fresno benefits from an ample water supply that is very 
affordable and should be adequate for future growth needs. The utility is 
investing heavily in surface water treatment and ground water recharge capacity 
to address historic over pumping of its ground water basin, initiatives that 
should improve supply reliability over the longer term.

DISCIPLINED RATE-SETTING: The city has imposed significant rate hikes to 
maintain healthy financial performance. Rates remain affordable, but are 
approaching Fitch's 1% of median household income affordability threshold, 
suggesting declining rate flexibility.

GROWING DEBT BURDEN: The utility's debt burden is above average and expected to 
more than double over the next five years.

SIGNIFICANT, STRESSED SERVICE AREA: The system provides retail water services to
an area with over 500,000 residents. The city is the economic hub of the San 
Joaquin Valley, one of the nation's most productive agricultural regions. The 
city's economy is recovering but remains stressed following a very deep economic
downturn.

NOTCHING OF LIENS: The senior lien is rated two notches higher than the 
subordinate working lien, reflecting the closed lien and extraordinarily high 
debt service coverage. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

INCREASED GENERAL FUND PRESSURES: The current rating assumes some degree of 
general fund financial stress and ongoing intrayear cash flow support, but the 
rating could face downward pressure if deterioration in general government 
financial performance leads to increased borrowing from the utility.

CREDIT PROFILE

The utility is a monopoly provider of essential water services to California's 
fifth most populous city with about 500,000 residents. It is located about 250 
miles north of Los Angeles in the heart of the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

WEAKER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED

The utility's financial performance has been very strong, but is expected to 
decline to levels that are more consistent with the new ratings as it implements
a large, debt-financed capital improvement plan. Senior lien debt service 
coverage averaged an extraordinary 12.2 times (x) over the three fiscal years 
ended June 30, 2012, while all-in coverage averaged a strong 2.4x. Unaudited 
results for 2013 show 13.9x senior coverage and a more modest, but solid, 1.6x 
all-in coverage. 

The utility is in the midst of a large capital program that will increase debt 
service significantly and move coverage down to about 1.5x over the next five 
years. The forecast appears to include optimistic water sales assumptions with 
no decline in water use expected in reaction rate increases of 66% from 2014 to 
2017. The utility believes a 20% decline in usage during its recent shift to 
metered, volumetric pricing suggests that it has wrung excess usage out of the 
system, reducing the elasticity of demand. 

Fitch believes demand is likely to respond to price signals, as water usage 
remains high and the local service area remains under economic stress. Any 
changes in usage are likely to occur over several years (like the rate 
increases) and to be somewhat offset by an improving economy, giving 
policymakers time to further adjust pricing if necessary.

LIQUIDITY DECLINING 

Liquidity declined sharply in fiscal 2012 with days unrestricted cash and 
investments dropping to 106 from 417. The primary causes were capital spending 
and early repayment of capital charges related to the federal Central Valley 
Project. Reserves were quickly replenished with the proceeds of a no-interest 
state loan that funded the installation of water meters. Unaudited results show 
liquidity recovering to 360 days cash in fiscal 2013. Still, cash is expected to
decrease to a solid, but not particularly strong level, as the city completes 
major capital improvements.

Liquidity is further pressured by a dependent general fund that uses some of the
utility's cash to manage general government needs throughout the year. Fresno 
has largely depleted general fund reserves since the recession due to a sharp 
decline in revenues that could not be fully offset by expenditure reductions. 
The city's parking fund (recently folded into general fund) has also taken a 
loan of $9 million from restricted water funds. These liquidity pressures are 
currently quite manageable for the utility (which shares this burden with the 
city's cash-rich sewer fund). But Fitch is concerned that general fund liquidity
needs could pose a more significant burden on the utility funds if the city 
experiences another revenue shock.

SOLID RATE DISCIPLINE

The city council raised rates as needed to support the utility's large capital 
improvement program. Rates remain low compared to other California water 
providers at about $28.90 a month for a residential user of 7,500 gallons per 
month. User charges are also moderate by national standards at 0.8% of median 
household income (MHI). The city council prudently approved four years of rate 
hikes that will increase bills by 80% between 2014 and 2017. Resultant charges 
will exceed Fitch's 1% of MHI affordability metric, suggesting declining rate 
flexibility.

STRONG SUPPLY POSITION

The city has rights to ample supplies of low cost water via ground water, water 
recycling, and contracts with the federal Central Valley Project and the Fresno 
Irrigation District. The diversity and low cost of the supply portfolio is a 
significant credit strength. The low cost of water supplies will allow the city 
to maintain relatively reasonable rates even in light of a very large, 
debt-financed capital plan, while the diversity of the water supply provides 
much greater drought resilience than is typical of California water utilities.

HIGH & RISING DEBT BURDEN

The utility's debt burden is currently high at about $2,300, per customer or 
$570 per capita. A large five year capital plan totaling $500 million will 
require another $353.6 million of borrowing. The capital plan is driven by the 
need to make better use of its surface water rights and to reduce over-reliance 
on ground water. 

The city's biggest capital need is a major water treatment plant for surface 
water to replace ground water, which suffers contamination issues, in the 
southeastern part of the city. Debt is projected to rise by to about $4,000 per 
customer in five years, roughly double the level for water-sewer enterprises 
rated 'A' or higher. The necessary capital plan will position the utility well 
to take advantage of Fresno's strong water rights, and with minor adjustments to
rates as necessary to offset the elasticity of demand, the plan appears 
affordable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
