DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 625,000 A2/A-/A- STATE OF CALIFORNIA LEASE REVENUE 11/11 BONDS 2013 SERIES I (VARIOUS CAPITAL PROJECTS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/13 Day of Sale: 11/14 NEW JERSEY BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 298,415 // CONSISTING OF: 11/11 $ 47,855M STATE BUILDING REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, 2013 SERIES $240,200M STATE BUILDING REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 SERIES A $ 10,330M STATE BUILDING REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: WEDNESDAY 11/13/13 Day of Sale: 11/14 VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 277,685 Aa1/AA/ TRANSPORTATION 11/11 FEDERAL GRANT ANTICIPATION REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/12/13 Day of Sale: 11/13 CITY OF VALPARAISO, INDIANA WEEK OF 200,000 /NR/ PRATT PAPER, LLC PROJECT 11/11 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/13 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 179,940 Aa2//AA+ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 11/11 SERIES 2013A **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: EXPECTED PRICING: 11/12/13*- S&P: TBD THE CURATORS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 161,250 Aa1/AA+/ MISSOURI 11/11 SYSTEM FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 $11,250M SERIES 2013A $150,000M SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: SERIES A: 15-23 SERIES B: 43 Day of Sale: 11/12 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 159,225 Aa2/AA/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2026-2033 Day of Sale: 11/13 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 114,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/11 OREGON UNIVERSITY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Tax-Exempt 106MM Taxable 8MM MISSOURI STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 102,170 Aaa/AAA/ IMPROVEMENT AND ENERGY RESOURCES 11/11 AUTHORITY WATER POLLUTION CONTROL AND DRINKING WATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/12/13 Day of Sale: 11/13 SAN FRANCISCO MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 95,000 Aa3/A+/NR TRANSPORTATION AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 11/11 SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 88,405 /BBB+/BBB+ AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 11/11 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 11/13 CHARLESTON COUNTY SPECIAL SOURCE WEEK OF 85,500 /AA+/AA REVENUE BONDS, SOUTH CAROLINA 11/11 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 11/14 SOUTH DAKOTA BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 81,645 Aa2/AA/NR $67,145M REVENUE BONDS, 11/11 SERIES 2013B (TAX-EXEMPT) $10,000M REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013C (TAXABLE) $ 4,500M REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013D (TAXABLE) MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago BENSALEM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 78,000 Aa2/NAF/ BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: First American Municipals, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 Day of Sale: 11/12 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 61,470 A2/A/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 11/11 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York REMARK: SERIALS TO 23 TERMS IN 2033 & 2043 Day of Sale: 11/13 HIDALGO COUNTY REGIONAL MOBILITY WEEK OF 60,900 /AA-/ AUTHORITY, TEXAS 11/11 SENIOR LIEN VEHICLE FEE REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 11/14 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 55,105 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 11/11 EXP/ / AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 55,000 Ba1/A-/BBB PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WATER 11/11 REVENUE-DELTA WATER SUPPLY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York CITY OF PALM BAY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 52,000 /A+/AA- TAXABLE SPECIAL OBLIGATION 11/11 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/14 CITY OF WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 39,010 A1/AA-/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 11/11 ISSUE OF 2013 CONSISTING OF: $16,500M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS LOT A $10,000M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, LOT B $12,510M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, LOT C MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: KROL: A+ Day of Sale: 11/20 NEWHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 36,000 /AA-/ LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 11/11 SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO 2011-1 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/14 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 34,325 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY 11/11 HOUSING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/13/13 Day of Sale: 11/14 CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 34,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Tax-Exempt 6MM Taxable 27MM SPRING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 32,665 Aaa/AAA/ (HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) 11/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA3/A (EXPECTED Day of Sale: 11/14 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 30,990 NR/A/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 11/11 INSURED REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago INSURANCE: CAL HLTH FACILITY CONSTRUCTION Day of Sale: 11/14 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 28,000 NR/AA+/NR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 11/11 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/13 CITY OF LIVINGSTON, MONTANA WEEK OF 26,000 MIG 2// LIVINGSTON HEALTHCARE 11/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2015 Day of Sale: 11/14 LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 24,390 /AA-/ ENVIRONMENT FACILITIES & COMMUNITY 11/11 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS (RAGIN CAJUN FACILITIES, INC. - LEWIS STREET PARKING GARAGE PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2015-2043 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying Rating (/A-/) Day of Sale: 11/13 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 24,000 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY 11/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York ST. LUCIE COUNTY WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 20,645 /A+/ DISTRICT UTILITY SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT 11/11 AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/13 EAST SIDE UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,000 Aa2/A+/ DISTRICT, 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2012 ELECTION, SERIES A MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 11/13 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas COMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 A2/A/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2002 SERIES 2013D (CABS & CIBS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/13 AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 14,895 // TAXABLE REFUNDING 11/11 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 11/14 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas WEST LIBERTY-SALEM, OHIO WEEK OF 11,005 A2// SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION & 11/11 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, LOGAN & CHAMPAIGN COUNTIES CONSISTING OF: $7,555M - SERIES A - UNLIMITED TAX $3,405M - SERIES B - LIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/13 CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,875 /A/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2040 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/12 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,575 NR/BBB+/NR DISTRICT NO. 196 11/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 11/13 ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 9,405 // SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 11/11 LEASE PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SNYDER CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 9,060 Aa3// SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 11/13 GRAND HAVEN AREAS SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,930 // 2013 REFUNDING BONDS 11/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis LANCASTER SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,875 /A+/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/13 DAKOTA COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 7,630 NR/NR/ AGENCY SENIOR HOUSING REVENUE 11/11 EBENEZER RIDGES 2013A, MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2045 Day of Sale: 11/13 WESTMONT PARK DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 7,600 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL 11/11 APPRECIATION (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) & LIMITED TAX PARK BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg Day of Sale: 11/13 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CINCO MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT #1 WEEK OF 7,000 /A/ CONTRACT REVENUE BONDS 11/11 TAXABLE MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/12 DARBY BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 7,000 NR/BBB/ MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2043 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED INSURANCE EXPECTED Day of Sale: 11/14 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 6,900 NR/AA+/NR FINANCE AGENCY 11/11 MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS (CHESTNUT HOMES PROJECT), SERIES 2013K MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/13 ROANOKE, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,315 // CONSISTING OF: 11/11 $3,700M COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION $2,615M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SUCCESSOR AGENCY GRASS VALLEY WEEK OF 6,025 // REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY REFUNDING TAX 11/11 ALLOCATION 2013, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 11/14 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,405 NR/BBB+/NR DISTRICT NO. 368 11/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 11/14 CITY OF ST. CHARLES, KANE AND WEEK OF 4,750 Aa1// DUPAGE COUNTIES, ILLINOIS 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 11/12 SALT CREEK RURAL PARK DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,915 /A+/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINIOS 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING PARK (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) & LIMITED TAX PARK BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 11/12 WOODFORD COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,860 /A+/ (ROANOKE-BENSON) 11/11 COMMUNITY UNIT DISTRICT NO. 60, SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/14 SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 2,730 // (BURLINGTON CO.), NEW JERSEY 11/11 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 11/13 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 2,565 /AA/ COMMUNITY, MULTIFAMILY HOUSING 11/11 REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES 4 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/13 RIVERSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,555 /AA+/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/11 GENEAL OBLIGATION NOTES SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2020 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/12 PERRY & JACKSON COUNTIES, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,490 // (DUQUOIN) COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 11/11 DISTRICT REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 11/14 TOWN OF DOVER WEEK OF 1,685 NR/A+/ IN THE COUNTY OF MORRIS, NEW JERSEY 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION WATER UTILITY REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/13 LIMON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO RE-4J WEEK OF 1,610 /AA-/ LINCOLN & ELBERT COUNTIES, COLORADO 11/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/12 MANHATTAN-ELWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY WEEK OF 915 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMTED TAX) 11/11 DEBT CERTIFICATES MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 11/13 DAKOTA COUNTY CENTRAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 315 NR/NR/ AGENCY TAXABLE SENIOR HOUSING 11/11 REVENUE EBENEZER RIDGES 13B MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2018 Day of Sale: 11/13 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,356,620 (in 000's) ()