Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark
and FHLB global notes for 2013.             
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any  
scheduled monthly issuance.             
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the  
dates.             
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.  
 
*Issue has been priced  
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
NOVEMBER 
FHLB         3-yr global notes     $3.0 bln   November 13/Nov 14    NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 25/NA        NA      
      
DECEMBER
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA          
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 11/NA        NA     
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 16/NA        NA  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 19/NA        NA

