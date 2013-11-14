FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TVA to retire 3,000 MW of coal power in Alabama and Kentucky
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 14, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

TVA to retire 3,000 MW of coal power in Alabama and Kentucky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-owned electric company Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said Thursday its board of directors approved a plan to retire eight coal-fired power units at three sites in Alabama and Kentucky that together can generate more than 3,000 megawatts.

The company also said in a statement it would invest about $1 billion to build a new natural gas-fired power plant at its Paradise plant in Kentucky.

A spokesman for TVA, Duncan Mansfield, said the company has not yet determined when it would shut the coal units or build the new gas plant. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.