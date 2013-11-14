TVA to retire 3,000 MW of coal power in Alabama and Kentucky

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-owned electric company Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said Thursday its board of directors approved a plan to retire eight coal-fired power units at three sites in Alabama and Kentucky that together can generate more than 3,000 megawatts.

The company also said in a statement it would invest about $1 billion to build a new natural gas-fired power plant at its Paradise plant in Kentucky.

A spokesman for TVA, Duncan Mansfield, said the company has not yet determined when it would shut the coal units or build the new gas plant. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)