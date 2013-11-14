FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Democrats to offer Obamacare bill similar to White House changes
November 14, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Democrats to offer Obamacare bill similar to White House changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Democrats in the House of Representatives on Friday will offer a bill to improve “Obamacare” health reforms that is similar to the administrative changes announced by President Barack Obama, Democratic Congressman Peter Welch said.

Obama announced that he would allow insurers to extend for one year policies that have been canceled, even if they do not comply with the health care law. Welch, who is from Vermont, said that the measure would be submitted as a substitute for a Republican bill that would allow an indefinite extension of these plans, which would reverse a key provision of the law.

