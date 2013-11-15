FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch rates King County, Wash. $79.4MM LTGOs 'AA+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the 
following King County, Washington new debt issuance:

--Approximately $79.4 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) refunding 
bonds, 2013, series B.

The bonds are scheduled to price on Dec. 9, 2013, via negotiation. Proceeds will
be used to refund outstanding debt for interest savings.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:

--$137.3 million outstanding unlimited tax GO (ULTGO) bonds at 'AAA';

--$1.6 billion outstanding LTGO bonds at 'AA+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the county, secured by an irrevocable full 
faith, credit, and resources pledge to levy an ad valorem tax sufficient 
(together with all other legally available monies) to pay debt service. The 
county's pledge on LTGO bonds is constrained by property tax levy growth of 1% 
per year, plus new construction, and a rate cap of $1.80 per $1,000 of taxable 
assessed value (TAV).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

RESILIENT ECONOMY: King County retains a sound economic base due to its role as 
a regional economic center and above-average wealth and income levels. 
Employment levels have seen steady improvement over the past three years and 
recently surpassed pre-recession peaks. Assessed values for 2014 are projected 
to increase modestly after four years of declines and recent home price 
increases point to further gains.

SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION: General fund balances and cash levels remain healthy 
and increased in 2012. Projections for 2013 reflect continued positive results 
and the county's 2014 budget is balanced.

STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: The county will be challenged to maintain structural 
balance over the longer term due to ongoing cost pressures and constraints on 
revenue growth. Recent efforts to address this imbalance through efficiency 
measures have shown positive results but could prove difficult to maintain on a 
permanent basis.

STRONG MANAGEMENT: The county's strong management is reflected in its commitment
to long-term planning, adherence to council-adopted financial management 
policies, and low debt burden.

LIMITS ON REVENUE GROWTH: The county is property tax dependent in a state with 
restrictive property tax levy growth limits and recent significant TAV declines.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

BALANCED OPERATIONS: The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit 
characteristics, including the county's ability to maintain balanced operations 
despite revenue constraints. A material change in the county's financial 
flexibility and reserves relative to historical levels, while not anticipated, 
could pressure the current rating and/or Outlook.

CREDIT PROFILE

DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE

King County benefits from a diverse economy and tax base that encompasses almost
29% of the state's population. Major private employers include Boeing and 
Microsoft and the regional economy is also supported by a substantial military 
presence. The county includes the Pacific Northwest's largest city, Seattle, and
serves as a regional economic center. Wealth and income levels are well above 
national averages, and property values are high at approximately $172,000 per 
capita.

King County performed better than many regions nationally in the recent downturn
and has experienced steady employment gains during the past three years. The 
county unemployment rate of 5.6% in August 2013 was well below the 7.3% national
rate, and total employment levels recently surpassed pre-recession peaks. 
September 2013 home values reported by Zillow.com increased by 15.5% compared to
one year earlier, and assessed values appear poised for growth in 2014 after 
four years of declines.

CONTINUED PROGRESS IN ADDRESSING STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE

King County's general fund fared better during the recent downturn than general 
economic indicators might suggest. Total revenues increased at a modest average 
annual rate of 0.9% between 2008 and 2012, while the county impressively held 
spending stable. In addition to ongoing savings from labor cost reductions 
achieved during this period, the county has sought to reduce costs by 3% per 
year on an ongoing basis through efficiency improvements. Key efficiency gains 
to date have included reductions in employee health insurance costs, office 
space consolidation, and correctional psychiatric care improvements.

Such efficiency efforts respond to legal limits on growth in property tax, the 
general fund's largest source of revenue, and are intended to address the 
structural imbalance between projected revenue and expenditure growth. 
Voter-approved property tax levies for specific purposes, such as parks or 
criminal justice, have also helped the county to reduce demands on its general 
fund in recent years, but Fitch believes out-year gaps could prove challenging 
to manage. 

STRONG RESULTS FOR 2012

General fund balances improved in 2012 for the third consecutive year. 
Unrestricted fund balance reached 20.6% of general fund spending ($133.1 
million), although subsequent adjustments of approximately $6 million have 
reduced these figures slightly.  Balance sheet liquidity remained satisfactory 
with general fund cash and investments of $106.1 million, equivalent to two 
months of general fund spending. 

Management reports continued positive margins for the fiscal year ending Dec. 
31, 2013, which Fitch considers reasonable based on year-to-date results and the
county's strong track record. The 2014 budget is balanced and includes a 4% 
increase in appropriations, largely attributable to service expansions funded by
new revenue.

LOW DEBT; MANAGEABLE PENSIONS

The county's debt burden remains low with overall debt at 1.9% of TAV. 
Amortization is quicker than average with approximately 66% of direct debt 
repaid in 10 years.

Pension liabilities are manageable and reflect historical strong funding levels 
for most state-sponsored plans. Other post-employment benefit liabilities are 
relatively minor as most retirees must pay for the cost of their participation 
in the county's group insurance plan. Carrying costs for both debt and 
retirement benefits are low at approximately 9% of governmental expenditures in 
2012.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Stephen Walsh

Director

+1-415-732-7573

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

650 California Street, 4th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94108

Secondary Analyst

Alan Gibson

Director

+1-415-732-7577

Committee Chairperson

Amy Laskey 

Managing Director

+1-212-908-0568

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported 
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from 
Creditscope, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of 
Realtors.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
