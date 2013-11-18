FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Missouri Joint Muni Electric Utility Comm's power supply revs at 'A'; outlook stable
November 18, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Missouri Joint Muni Electric Utility Comm's power supply revs at 'A'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on the 
following Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (MJMEUC) revenue 
bonds:

--$17,060,000 power supply system revenue bonds (MoPEP facilities), series 2011;

--$32,370,000 power supply system revenue bonds (MoPEP facilities), series 2012.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net revenues of the Missouri Public Energy Pool #1 
(MoPEP 1, or the pool). Such revenues are principally derived from pool power 
purchase agreements (PPPAs) with each of the 35 MoPEP 1 members.

Net revenues exclude non-pool revenues, or those revenues received by MJMEUC 
pursuant to the PPPAs but pledged to projects under separate indentures, i.e. 
MJMEUC's interests in the Plum Point, Iatan 2, and Prairie State projects.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

GROWING JOINT ACTION AGENCY: MJMEUC is a joint action agency comprised of 67 
municipally-owned, growing retail electric systems located across the state of 
Missouri. Advisory, non-voting membership has been extended to four Arkansas 
systems. MJMEUC's MoPEP 1 provides full-requirements power supply to 35 members,
pursuant to unconditional, long-term PPPAs.

SOLID MEMBER FUNDAMENTALS: The credit characteristics of the MoPEP 1 members 
support the 'A' rating on the bonds. The five largest members representing 
nearly half of the pool maintain favorable leverage and liquidity metrics, as 
well as good cash flows. Sales trends in these generally smaller service 
territories are positive but some concentration of largest customers exists. All
of the members own and operate electric distribution systems that enjoy 
self-regulation of rates.

UNLIMITED STEP-UP PROVISION: The PPPAs limit bondholder exposure to individual 
systems through an unlimited step-up of member obligations. If a member 
defaults, the others incur the redistributed costs, including debt service.

COMPETITIVE POOL ECONOMICS: The pool provides competitively priced power from a 
diverse resource base. Moreover, forecasted rates remain stable at about 
$65-$70/MWh through 2016.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

MEMBER METRICS DRIVE RATING: Fitch expects the credit quality of the pool 
members to remain the principal rating consideration over time. A change in the 
financial wherewithal of these members would likely lead to rating action on the
MJMEUC bonds.

CREDIT PROFILE

STABLE AND DIVERSE POWER POOL PARTICIPANTS

In a positive indication of MoPEP 1's competitiveness, membership has grown from
19 participants at inception to 35 today. MoPEP 1 added its most recent member, 
the city of Waynesville, in March 2013 (12MW load). 

The pool is well diversified by member; the largest member accounts for just 11%
of 2012 coincident peak demand. There is some concentration of the top payers at
each of the five largest members. Nevertheless, member financial metrics remain 
strong and delinquencies have not emerged as a concern.

The five largest members each exhibit strong balance sheets and liquidity 
metrics, as well as good cash flows that comfortably exceed Fitch's comparable 
'A' retail rating medians. The members' 2012 consolidated coverage of full 
obligations and cash on hand equaled 1.4x and 276 days, respectively, versus the
medians of 1.2x and 81 days. The members' consolidated ratio of equity to 
capitalization approached a high 90%.

FORECASTED RATE STABILITY

Forecasted rates over the next several years should ultimately benefit the MoPEP
1 members. MJMEUC's strategy of pursuing ownership interests in various 
facilities to meet the pool's increasing load requirements has prompted rate 
increases. However, rates remain stable and competitive in the $65-$70/MWh range
through 2016. 

The pool committee establishes annual rates and makes monthly adjustments to 
reflect differences between actual and budgeted costs. In addition, the PPPAs 
provide an unlimited step-up of the pool's 35 members, whereby if one member 
defaults, the others are required to incur the redistributed costs through a 
rate adjustment. This helps ensure full and timely revenue collection and limits
bondholder exposure to any single member. Rates are not subject to review by any
state or federal regulatory authorities.

The MoPEP 1 resource base includes entitlements in MJMEUC's Prairie State (82W),
Plum Point (20MW), and Iatan 2 (30MW) coal-fired generating projects. The 
facilities are expected to underpin MoPEP 1's long-term rate stability, as all 
were placed into service within the past three years and equipped with the 
latest environmental control technologies. Moreover, the Dogwood Energy Center 
(52MW) and new Fredericktown Energy Center facility (28MW); as well as planned 
solar, landfill gas, and wind projects; diversify MoPEP 1's fuel sources and 
number of physical assets.

SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCES

MoPEP 1's financial performance is typical of many joint action agencies that 
operate with modest cash flows. However, an indenture requirement to generate at
least 1.1x coverage of debt service provides momentum to build pool equity. 
Operating income averaging $4.5 million annually since 2008 has caused equity to
grow to $20.5 million (2012) from $5.3 million. Consequently, MoPEP 1's ratio of
equity to capitalization (21.6%) has come in line with Fitch's 'A' wholesale 
median (23.5%).

Midyear 2013 financials indicate positive operations consistent with prior 
years, as well as modestly improving cash balances. MJMEUC recently increased 
its revolving line of credit to $40 million from $30 million. Moreover, advanced
monthly payments from members help ensure sufficient liquidity.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Ryan A. Greene

+1-212-908-0593

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Hugh Welton

Director

+1-212-908-0742

Committee Chairperson

Dennis Pidherny

Managing Director

+1-212-908-0738

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 

This rating action was informed by information identified in Fitch's U.S. Public
Power Rating Criteria.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

