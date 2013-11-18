FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT--Fitch rates New Braunfels ISD, TX ULT Rfdg Bonds 'AAA' PSF
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

RPT--Fitch rates New Braunfels ISD, TX ULT Rfdg Bonds 'AAA' PSF

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

AUSTIN, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the 
following New Braunfels Independent School District, Texas' (the district) 
unlimited tax bonds (ULTs):

--$9.1 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2013.

The 'AAA' rating reflects the guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School 
Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook by
Fitch. 

Fitch also assigns an 'AA' underlying rating to the series 2013 refunding bonds.

The bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale the week of Dec. 2, subject 
to market conditions. Proceeds from the sale will be used to refund outstanding 
ULTs for savings.

In addition, Fitch affirms its underlying rating on the district's $135.9 
million outstanding ULTs (pre-refunding) at 'AA'.

The underlying Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable 
property in the district, and are secured further by the PSF guarantee.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

POSITIVE OPERATING TRENDS: The Outlook revision to Positive reflects the 
district's trend of generating surplus results despite the challenging operating
environment posed by state funding cuts, growing general fund reserves to very 
high levels. Moreover, these results were achieved while prudently maintaining a
modest margin of taxing flexibility for operations. 

TAX BASE EXPANSION: Residential and commercial development has resulted in 
moderate tax base growth in the last two fiscal years. Growth prospects remain 
positive given the district's location, which straddles IH 35 between two major 
cities, Austin and San Antonio, and ample undeveloped land.

MODERATELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The district's above-average debt burden reflects 
the accelerated enrollment growth prior to the downturn and facility 
construction of the last five fiscal years, but it is mitigated by prospects for
continued growth with manageable debt plans. 

ROBUST ECONOMY: The district's economic base benefits from its location in the 
San Antonio metropolitan area. Income levels remain above average and local 
unemployment levels compare favorably to state and national averages.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

MAINTENANCE OF STRONG CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS: A continued trend of balanced 
operations and maintenance of strong reserves, along with a stable to declining 
trend in the long-term liability burden, could result in positive rating action.

CREDIT PROFILE

ECONOMY SUPPORTED BY PROXIMITY TO SAN ANTONIO

Located 30 miles north of San Antonio, the district encompasses 75 square miles 
and serves primarily the city of New Braunfels (the city). The local economy 
centers on tourism, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and retail trade. 
The city's location and access to the extensive economic bases of both San 
Antonio and Austin offers residents additional employment opportunities, as 
reflected in the area's historically low unemployment rates.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure 

Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.