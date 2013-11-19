FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's negative credit pressures likely to continue for Michigan SD's
November 19, 2013

Moody's negative credit pressures likely to continue for Michigan SD's

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Declining enrollments and a lack of flexibility in budgeting will continue to
place significant stress on the credit quality of school districts throughout
Michigan, says Moody's Investors Service in the new report "Declining
Demographics and Growing Competition Pressure Michigan School."
Moody's notes the distribution of recent downgrades of school districts in
Michigan has shifted to include a larger number of districts further away from
southeast Michigan and Detroit. Moody's expects credit pressures in these areas
to continue.
    
    
"Public school districts in metro Detroit and southeast Michigan have seen
particularly large declines in enrollment given the region's economic and
demographic challenges, although many school districts in other parts of the
state have experienced enrollment declines as well," says Moody's Analyst
Matthew Butler. "Furthermore, even those districts that have maintained stable
or positive enrollment trends remain exposed to the lack of revenue-raising
flexibility and growing retirement funding obligations."
A majority of Michigan school districts have witnessed steady declines in
enrollment, with 425 of 549 public school districts losing students in the
period 2004 through 2012 when total enrollment declined 13.2%, according to
Michigan Department of Education data.
    
    
An increase in charter schools in Michigan has added to the impact of these
demographic shifts, says Moody's. The number of charter schools operating in
Michigan has steadily grown along with the share of Michigan students enrolled
in these schools, with enrollment increasing more than 60% from 2004 through
2012.
    
    
"The combined result of negative demographic trends, enrollment declines, and a
growing charter school presence has resulted in many more schools competing to
serve a shrinking student population," says Moody's Butler.
Enrollment declines lead to revenue losses, which the Michigan school districts
have limited flexibility to offset. In Michigan, individual public school
districts are statutorily precluded from seeking voter support of additional
property tax revenue above the portion that funds their basic allowance.
On the expense side, growing retirement costs will likely take in a larger share
of dwindling resources.
    

Public school districts contribute to the Michigan Public School Employees
Retirement System (MPSERS), a statewide multiple employer cost-sharing pension
and post-retirement healthcare plan. The rating agency estimates that the
Moody's adjusted net pension liability across all public school districts in
Michigan was $45.5 billion, as of September 30, 2011. This amount is
approximately 320% of the General Fund revenues collected by all public school
districts in fiscal 2012, indicating significant exposure to net pension
liabilities.
    
    
For more information, Moody's research subscribers can access this report here

