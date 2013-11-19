FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Coral Springs, FL's GOs and revs; outlook stable
November 19, 2013

RPT-Fitch affirms Coral Springs, FL's GOs and revs; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Fitch Ratings takes the following rating actions 
on Coral Springs, FL's bonds: 

--Approximately $4 million unlimited tax general obligation bonds (ULTGO) 
outstanding (series 2005A and 2005B) affirmed at 'AAA'; 

--Approximately $10.7 million outstanding franchise fee revenue refunding bonds,
series 2004 affirmed at 'AAA'; 

--Approximately $11.3 million outstanding capital revenue refunding bonds, 
series 2008 affirmed at 'AA+'. 

Fitch has withdrawn its ratings for the following Coral Springs (FL) bond due to
prerefunding activity:

--GO bonds series 2006 (all maturities).

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY 

The ULTGO bonds are secured by an ad valorem tax, unlimited as to rate or 
amount. 

The franchise fee revenue refunding bonds are secured by a first lien on and 
pledge of communications service tax (CST), public service tax (PST) and 
franchise revenues. 

The capital improvement revenue refunding bonds are secured by the city's 
covenant to annually budget and appropriate sufficient revenues derived from 
non-ad valorem (NAV) sources to pay debt service. Such covenant to budget and 
appropriate NAV revenue is subject to the availability of NAV revenues after 
satisfying obligations with a specific lien on such revenue and the funding of 
essential government services.

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

SOUND RESERVES DESPITE RECENT DRAW-DOWNS: Financial operations remain sound 
despite revenue volatility and spending pressures.  Following recent year 
general fund operating deficits, the city estimates a significant surplus for 
fiscal year 2013 and balanced operations for fiscal year 2014. Stabilized 
reserves at projected robust levels are an important credit strength given the 
city's volatile, yet diverse revenue base. 

ECONOMIC STABILIZATION: The city's taxable assessed valuation (TAV) took a hit, 
with peak to trough declines totaling 29% from fiscal year 2008 to fiscal year 
2012.  TAV returned to growth in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. Employment trends 
have been positive and unemployment is below state and national levels.  City 
income levels are above state and national averages.

LOW DEBT; MANAGEABLE CARRYING COSTS: Overall debt is low and carrying costs, 
including required pension payments, other post-employment benefits (OPEB) and 
debt service are manageable.  Debt levels should remain moderate, even with 
planned near-term debt issuance. 

STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Franchise fee and capital improvement revenue bond
debt service coverage from pledged/available revenues remains strong despite 
recent modest economic driven revenue declines. 

COVENANT DEBT NOTCHING: A one-notch distinction between the capital revenue bond
rating and the ULTGO rating reflects the absence of a pledge of specific revenue
and the inability to compel the city to raise non-ad valorem revenue sufficient 
to pay debt service.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

MAINTENANCE OF ROBUST RESERVES: The city's history of maintaining solid reserves
while addressing operating and capital needs indicates continued rating 
stability.  A return to reserve draws for budget balance would pressure the 
ratings.

CREDIT PROFILE 

Coral Springs is located in south Florida in the northern part of Broward County
(GO bonds rated 'AAA'). Strong population and economic growth over the past two 
decades slowed over the past few years with the city population totaling about 
125,287 in 2012. 

ECONOMIC STABILIZATION

The city's economy is bolstered by its proximity to the sizable Ft. Lauderdale 
and Palm Beach County employment centers.  City unemployment rates have 
historically been below state and national levels.  The city's August 2013 
unemployment rate of 5.5%, down from 6.7% a year prior, remains lower than the 
state (7.1%) and national (7.3%) rates.  City income levels are above average 
and poverty levels are well below state and national averages.

Significant weakening in the local real estate market since 2008 decreased the 
city's TAV by about $3 billion or 29% to a still sizable $7.4 billion in 2012. 
After consecutive annual declines, TAV returned to growth in fiscal year 2013 
(1.3%) and grew by 4.1% in fiscal year 2014. Management forecasts on-going 
annual increase of about 3.5% to 4.5% through fiscal year 2019 annually which 
Fitch views cautiously. The city's tax base is not concentrated. The top 10 
taxpayers, a mix of retail and commercial properties, a utility, and a bank 
comprise about 6% of total TAV. 

The city's millage rate remains well below the 10 mill cap and lower than nearby
cities, despite recent increases.  The city increased operating millage 4% to 
$4.5697 in fiscal year 2013 from a year prior.  It was maintained at the same 
level for fiscal year 2014, but will generate more revenues due to the increase 
in TAV. Including debt service millage (.2033) the city's total rate for fiscal 
year 2014 is still low at 4.8.

SOUND RESERVES DESPITE DRAW-DOWNS

Financial operations and reserve levels remain sound despite recent economic 
pressure that led to reserve draws. The fiscal year 2012 unrestricted general 
fund balance was $18.7 million or 19.5% of spending.  This represented a 
decrease from the fiscal year 2011 unrestricted balance of $23.5 million 
(24.4%).  

The city is projecting a sizable operating surplus after transfers for fiscal 
year 2013 of about $6.6 million, which would bring the total ending balance to 
31% of spending.  The bulk of the surplus results from one-time revenues 
including cellular tower leases, a distribution of Resource Recovery Board 
reserves held under an interlocal agreement that expired, and a transfer of 
surplus funds from the closed volunteer fire fighter pension. Absent these 
non-recurring revenues, the city is still estimating a modest operating surplus 
after transfers of about $685 thousand (about 1% of spending).  The fiscal year 
2014 budget is balanced without the use of reserves.

General fund revenues are a diverse mix of largely property (33.9% in fiscal 
year 2012), franchise and utility taxes (21.5%), intergovernmental revenues 
including sales and communications services taxes (22.5%) and charges for 
services (13.6%). Demand driven revenues such as sales and gas taxes have seen 
declines over the past few years due to the slowed local economy offset in part 
by fee and tax revenue increases. Expenditures are led by public safety at 57% 
of total expenditures and transfers out. 

LOW DEBT; MANAGEABLE CARRYING COSTS

Overall city debt levels ($1,386 per capita and 1.5% of market value in fiscal 
year 2012) and debt service as a percentage of governmental spending (4.4%) are 
low. Principal amortization is rapid at about 79% repaid within 10 years. Debt 
levels should remain moderate, even with planned issuance of up to $35 million 
in NAV backed revenue bonds and GO bonds in the next 12 to 24 months, off of the
current base of about $53 million direct debt.  Planned NAV backed bonds will 
fund the construction of a new municipal complex.  GO bond issuance will fund 
emergency and fire services projects.  

The city's employee retirement plans include three separate single-employer 
defined benefit plans for police, fire fighters, and general employees, and nine
defined contribution plans for general employees and management.  Pension funded
levels are generally low at 65.9%, 58%, and 75.9% for the general, police, and 
fire fighter plans, respectively or 62.5%, 52.3%, and 68.4%, respectively, using
Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate.  

The city averages annual full funding of required pension payments when 
factoring in state contributions and slight over and underfunding in some years.
Fiscal year 2012 pension costs were about 11.5% of governmental operational 
spending.  Other post-employment benefit (OPEB) contributions are on a pay go 
basis, and represent a modest percentage (0.6%) of governmental spending. 

Total fiscal year 2012 carrying costs, including debt service, OPEB payments and
required pension payments, as a percentage of governmental spending were 
manageable at 16.5% of governmental spending.  The city's annual pension payment
stands to benefit from a renegotiated police labor contract that includes 
adjustments to compensation calculations, cost of living, and the retirement 
age. 

STRONG FRANCHISE FEE AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BOND COVERAGE

The 'AAA' rating on the franchise fee revenue refunding bonds reflects the 
city's general creditworthiness and strong annual debt service coverage. Pledged
revenues of $25.3 million in fiscal year 2012 covered maximum annual debt 
service (MADS; $1.8 million) 14.4x.  Coverage increases to 15x based on 
estimated fiscal year 2013 pledged revenues. The additional bonds test requires 
a lenient 1.4x coverage of MADS to issue additional debt, but coverage is 
expected to remain well above the 1.4x level as excess pledged revenues are used
to support the city's general government operations. 

The 'AA+' rating for the capital improvement revenue refunding bonds 
incorporates the city's general creditworthiness and covenant to budget and 
appropriate (CB&A) legally available NAV revenues to pay debt service. The 
capital improvement revenue bonds are secured by the city's CB&A, by amendment 
if necessary, sufficient amounts of NAV revenues for the payment of debt service
on the bonds. Such covenant is cumulative and shall continue until all payments 
of principal and interest on the bonds shall have been budgeted, appropriated, 
and actually paid. 

The total NAV revenues available for the city to annually appropriate to pay 
principal and interest on the capital revenue bonds totaled approximately $49 
million in fiscal year 2012. After recent year flat performance, strong growth 
of 4% and 7% is expected for fiscal years 2013 and 2014, respectively, 
reflecting improved economic conditions.  A portion of the NAV revenues is 
pledged to the franchise fee revenue bonds. 

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Maria Coritsidis

Analytical Consultant

+1-212-908-0514

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004 

Secondary Analyst

Larry Levitz

Director

+1-212-908-1174

 

Committee Chairperson

Jessalynn Moro

Managing Director

+1-212-908-0608

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported 
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from 
Creditscope, University Financial Associates,

S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of 
Realtors.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
