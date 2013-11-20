FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch affirms Lakeland, FL's water & sewer revs at 'AA+'
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Lakeland, FL's water & sewer revs at 'AA+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA+' rating for the 
following Lakeland, FL (the city) revenue bonds: 

--Approximately $43 million in outstanding water and wastewater system revenue 
bonds. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the city's 
water and wastewater sewer system (the system), including connection fees.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

CONTINUED STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The system continues to yield very 
strong financial operations and debt service coverage (DSC). Senior lien DSC, 
excluding connection fees and incorporating transfers to the general fund, was 
3.4x in fiscal year (FY) 2012 and all-in coverage was 2.0x.

ABOVE-AVERAGE LIQUIDITY: Total system resources, including renewal and 
replacement (R&R) funds, are sizable and provide financial flexibility. In FY 
2012, the system had over 400 days of operating expenses on hand.

MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Debt ratios are below average, and the continued 
pay-as-you-go funded capital program should allow ratios to moderate further.

AMPLE SYSTEM CAPACITY: Water supply sources remain ample, and treatment 
facilities provide the system with strong excess capacity to meet future demand.

PROGRESSING ECONOMIC RECOVERY: The city's favorable location and economic 
diversity is producing growth in the health care and higher education sectors. 
However, the local unemployment rate remains high and wealth levels are below 
the state and national averages.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

FINANCIAL STABILITY EXPECTED: The system's ability to continue to yield strong 
financial margins and maintain low debt levels while sustaining annual general 
fund transfers and affordable combined utility rates should sustain strong 
credit fundamentals.

CREDIT PROFILE 

The city of Lakeland is located in central Florida in Polk County (Fitch rates 
the county's implied general obligations 'AA', with a Stable Outlook). The 
system's service area extends into unincorporated portions of Polk County, 
covering 90 square miles. The total service territory population in 2012 was 
170,605 and the system is comprised primarily of residential customers.

IMPROVEMENT OF ALREADY STRONG FINANCIAL MARGINS

Financial performance has historically yielded strong operating margins and very
positive debt service coverage levels. Annual operating margins have averaged 
44% over the past five fiscal years, and free cash flow to depreciation has been
positive at over 100%, demonstrating the system's ability to generate enough 
annual cash flow to replace depreciating assets. FY 2012 results improved on 
these margins even further. 

Operating revenues grew by roughly 13% between FYs 2010 and 2012. After 
deducting fairly level operating expenses and connection fees, net revenues in 
FY 2012 yielded a very strong 4.7x coverage of annual senior lien debt service 
and 3.1x all-in DSC. In addition, the system ended FY 2012 with $25.6 million in
unrestricted cash, which is equivalent to 360 days cash. When including the 
system's significant R&R fund balances, system liquidity is almost 440 days 
cash.

The system makes substantial annual transfers, nearly all to the city's general 
fund (GF), equating to an average of 15% of revenues over the past five years 
and $7.5 million in FY 2012 alone. These transfers effectively function as 
payments in lieu of taxes, and have historically been incorporated and budgeted 
for in management's financial planning and rate setting process. When 
incorporating the annual GF transfers, DSC of both senior and subordinate debt 
drops slightly but remains a healthy 3.4x and 2.1x respectively.

MODERATE RATES, SOME RAISING FLEXIBILITY

Utility rates, which are set locally by city council, have been increased 
moderately over the past few years, with 5.5% increases in FYs 2011 and 2012 and
no increase in FY 2013. The average residential customer paid $63 in FY 2012 for
combined water and sewer service for roughly 4,500 gallons consumed in a month. 
This equates to about 1.9% of city-wide median household income (MHI), 
approaching Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of MHI. The city's approved 
five-year annual rate increases will continue to yield strong financial margins 
but may pressure future rate raising flexibility if the affordability threshold 
is further encroached. On a dollar basis, the utility's rates compare favorably 
relative to peer systems. 

SOUND CAPITAL PROGRAM, LOW DEBT BURDEN

The utility's five-year, FY 2014-2018 capital improvement program (CIP) totals a
manageable $98.5 million. The majority of the CIP, or roughly 60% of funds, will
support the wastewater utility projects, primarily those related to R&R of the 
sewer conveyance and collection system. The remaining 40% of water-related 
projects will fund similar water transmission and distribution system upgrades.

The utility's debt burden is below average for the rating. The total debt burden
equated to $1,118 per customer in FY 2012, well below the 'AA' median average of
$1,828. Debt to net plant of 40% for the same year is also favorable compared to
the 'AA' median average of 49%. Debt ratios are expected to stay low with 
minimal and flexible future debt issuance plans, as well as from a fairly rapid 
amortization of existing debt with 96% paid off in 20 years.

AMPLE CAPACITY

The water system consists of two water treatment plants with a combined 
treatment capacity of 59 million gallons per day (mgd), nearly three times the 
average demand realized in FY 2012 of 21.4 mgd. Water supply is drawn from the 
Floridan Aquifer pursuant to a long-term consumptive use permit issued by the 
Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) that allows the system to 
withdraw up to 35 mgd. 

The wastewater system consists of two treatment facilities with a combined 
treatment capacity of 21.7 mgd, roughly 37% capacity above the average 13.7 mgd 
flow in FY 2012. A small re-use plant provides additional treatment capacity. 
The system currently disposes of treated effluent into an artificial wetlands 
system and sends excess flows via an outfall ditch to the Alafia River. 

The city has concluded negotiations with the Florida Department of Environmental
Protection, SWFWMD, and the Tampa Electric Company (TECO) Polk Power Station to 
divert and fully reuse flows to serve as a cooling source for the plant. The 
capital project funded by TECO and SWFWMD is under construction. This project 
will virtually eliminate the city's need to invest significant funding towards 
additional upgrades to its wastewater facilities to meet more stringent effluent
discharge requirements. 

IMPROVING ECONOMY

The city benefits from its location along Interstate 4, connecting two of the 
state's largest cities, Orlando and Tampa. Due to its location, the city is the 
wholesale and retail trade center for the area, with a large distribution, 
production, health care and education presence. Located within the city are the 
headquarters and primary production facility for the supermarket chain Publix as
well as Lakeland Regional Medical Center, the fourth largest hospital in the 
state. Management indicates that several partnerships are developing to combine 
and expand the city's medical and educational facilities, resulting in diverse 
and increased employment opportunities.

Unemployment has fallen over the past year from 9.1% in August 2012 to 7.1% in 
August 2013, aligning more closely with the state's average. However, wealth 
levels continue to lag, with citywide MHI representing only 90% of the state and
79% of the nation.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Eva D. Rippeteau 

Associate Director

+1-212-908-9105

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Larry Levitz

Director

+1-212-908-9174

Committee Chairperson

Douglas Scott

Managing Director

+1-512-215-3725

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

In addition to the sources of information identified in the U.S. Municipal 
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by 
information from Creditscope.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.