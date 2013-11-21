RPT-Fitch affirms Parma City School District, Ohio Special Obligation TANs & COPs; Outlook Stable

NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Parma City School District, Ohio (the district) ratings: --$3.7 million outstanding special obligation tax anticipation notes (TANs), series 2005, at 'A+'; --$11.4 million outstanding certificates of participation (COPs), series 2006, at 'A'; Implied unlimited tax general obligation (GO) at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The series 2005 TANs are special obligations of the district, secured by a dedicated 1.0 mill permanent improvement tax levy. The series 2006 COPs are secured by lease payments from the district, subject to annual appropriation but are paid from the revenues of a 2.0 mill permanent levy. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABILIZING ECONOMY: The local economy has stabilized over the past few years due in large part to General Motor's (GM) continued investment in the Parma plant. Health care, higher education facilities and government sector employment add additional stability. Tax base contraction should moderate given a recent county-wide reappraisal. BALANCED OPERATIONS/INCREASING RESERVES: A new, 10-year, fixed sum levy, approved by the voters in 2011, has stabilized operations and increased reserves to an adequate level. MIXED VOTER SUPPORT FOR TAX LEVIES: Renewal levies have strong voter support. However, new tax levies have not passed on the first ballot historically, adding financial uncertainty. ADEQUATE PLEDGED REVENUE COVERAGE: Pledged revenues from a dedicated levy for the 2005 TANs provide adequate debt service coverage. With the maturity of the 2002 TANs, which were secured by a permanent tax levy with the excess supporting the COP payments, coverage on the COPs is strong but subject to annual appropriation. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The district's debt profile is characterized by modest debt levels which should decline given no capital plans, above-average amortization, and manageable pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) costs. RATINGS DIFFERENTIAL: The TAN rating is on par with the implied ULTGO based on the security provided by a pledged permanent levy that provides adequate coverage of debt service payments. The COP rating is one notch lower due to annual appropriation risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES VOTER SUPPORT REMAINS KEY: Continued voter support for renewal and new levies remains key to financial stability. Failure of voters to support renewal and new levies in the medium term could decrease financial flexibility and put downward pressure on the rating. CREDIT PROFILE Located in Cuyahoga County (LTGO bonds rated 'AA+'; Outlook Stable), the district is comprised mainly of Parma City (rated 'AA-'; Outlook Stable) and includes Parma Heights and Seven Hills. District enrolment has been declining over the last several years and currently totals approximately 11,470, a decrease of 12.1% since 2007. Management projects enrollment will stabilize between 11,000 and 11,500. In an effort to be more cost effective the district implemented a school consolidation plan including realignment of schools and the closing of four elementary school buildings. ECONOMIC STABILIZATION; SOME AUTOMOTIVE CONCENTRATION The local economy is primarily anchored by a GM (IDR of 'BB+' Outlook Positive) stamping plant, the largest employer with approximately 2,382 workers. Favorably, operations at the facility have stabilized, benefiting from transferred operations from other plants outside of Ohio. Continued investments in the facility are expected as part of GM's plans for the next generation Chevrolet Cruze automobile. Three health care facilities, a community college and other government sector employment lend stability to the area economy. Parma city's labor force and employment numbers remained fairly flat from August 2012 to August 2013. The year-over-year unemployment rate decreased to 6.8% from 7.3% as employment increases (0.1%) slightly outpaced the labor force (decline of 0.5%). August 2013 unemployment rates were below both the state (6.9%) and national rate (7.3%). District per capita income is comparable to county (96%) and state (100%), and slightly below national (92%) averages, and median household income exceeds county and state figures. The district poverty rate (8.5%) is well below state and national levels (about 14%). CONTRACTION IN ASSESSED VALUATION The tax base has contracted over the last few years with 2013 assessed value totaling $2 billion, a 10.3% decline from 2012 and a 19% decline since 2009. Going forward, Fitch believes the tax base has stabilized given the decline was primarily due to a county-wide sexennial revaluation in 2012 and the phase-out of tangible personal property which is now complete. The tax base is diverse, with the top 10 taxpayers comprising only 4% of assessed value. Total residential property tax collections are strong, averaging 100% over the last three years. ADEQUATE RESERVE LEVELS BUT FUTURE BUDGETARY PRESSURE EXISTS Primary support for operations comes from property taxes, which provide 64% of general fund revenues, followed by state foundation aid at 31%. After three consecutive years (2008-2010) of general fund operating deficits after transfers, a new 10-year tax levy implemented in 2011 has increased property tax revenue restoring balanced operations and increasing reserves to adequate levels. Additionally, in July 2013 House Bill 59 was enacted into law, changing the components of the state funding formula for public education. Based on financial simulations released by the state, management projects the district will experience a 6.8% increase in base state funding for fiscal year 2014 and an additional 11.8% increase in fiscal year 2015. The district reported a general fund operating surplus after transfers of $6 million on a GAAP, audited basis for fiscal 2012 (year-end June 30). The general fund balance has increased from a low of $6.8 million in 2010 to $17.7 million at June 30, 2012. Reserves, as measured by the unrestricted general fund balance (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned balances), were 13.2% of spending at June 30, 2012, considered adequate for the rating level by Fitch. The general fund recorded a $1.4 million surplus on an unaudited cash basis, for 2013 and an ending cash balance of $11.6 million, or 8.6% of expenditures compared to a $4.9 million surplus and ending cash balance of $11 million, or 8.4% of expenditures in 2012. The district's October 2013 five-year (2014-2018) cash-basis forecast projects budgetary pressures with annual deficits through the forecasted period. Ending cash balances remain positive through 2015 with a $5 million cash deficit projected in 2016, increasing to a $33.7 million deficit in 2018 (22.9% of expenditures). The forecast does not include revenues from new or renewal tax levies. Over the last few years, the district has made significant expenditure cuts, including consolidating buildings, reconfiguring grade levels, restricting the school day, reducing staff and, increasing employee health care contributions in an effort to achieve budgetary balance,. MIXED VOTER SUPPORT FOR TAX LEVIES Some additional expenditure flexibility exists but ongoing support by the voters is a key credit factor within the context of a state-wide school financing structure which requires periodic voter approval for both renewal and new levies. The district has been successful in securing renewal levies, but it has encountered multiple ballot failures for new levies that are necessary to keep pace with inflation and growing costs. Two of the district's fixed sum levies are scheduled to expire in the near-to-medium term -one in 2014 and the other in 2017. The district is planning to seek renewal by voters of the levy expiring in 2014 in spring 2014 (existing levy stops collection in December 2014). Management projects that the district will need new local revenue to be voted by November 2017 for collection starting in January 2018. While the district has had success with approval of renewal levies, Fitch remains concerned that the general low level of voter support introduces an element of risk to the revenue stream. FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE The district's debt profile is positive, with below average debt per capita and debt to market value of $1,015 and 1.8%, respectively. Fitch expects debt levels to decline given no additional borrowing plans and above-average amortization with all debt retired in 11 years. Positively, Fitch notes the continuing, permanent improvement millage supporting the TANs and COPs will remain in place beyond final repayment of those debt obligations (in 2015 and 2017), providing an ongoing source of funding for capital. The district contributes to the School Employees Retirement System (SERS) and the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) to fund both pension and OPEB. Both plans are cost-sharing, multiple-employer defined benefit plans and the district consistently pays its statutorily required contribution to both plans. STRS's funding level is weak at 56% (estimated by Fitch at 52% when adjusted to a 7% rate of return). Recently enacted state pension reform measures should improve the funding ratio over the medium term. Fitch considers carrying costs to be fairly low with debt service, pension and OPEB claiming 12.5% of government funds spending. 