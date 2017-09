DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Nov 22 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------- DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,335 /AA+/AA+ PARKLAND HEALTH AND HOSPITAL 11/25 SYSTEM MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/25 THE CAMDEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 36,550 Aa2/AA/ AUTHORITY 11/25 CAMDEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY COUNTY GUARANTEED LOAN REVENUE BOND SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/26 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 18,145 // AUTHORITY MOBILE HOME PARK 11/25 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (WINDSOR MOBILE COUNTRY CLUB) SERIES 2013A MGR: Alamo Capital WMBE, Walnut Creek Day of Sale: 11/25 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 9,900 // AUTHORITY MOBILE HOME PARK 11/25 SUBORDINATE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: Alamo Capital WMBE, Walnut Creek Day of Sale: 11/25 CATO-MERIDIAN COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,590 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 11/25 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/26 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas MOUNTAINTOP AREA JOINT SANITARY WEEK OF 6,885 /AA/ AUTHORITY LUZERNE COUNTY, 11/25 PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2034 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 11/25 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 97 COOK WEEK OF 2,980 Aa2// COUNTY, ILLINOIS (OAK PARK) 11/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 11/25 ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 1,720 /A/ COMMUNITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 11/25 SERIES 2013 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 11/25 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 500 // AUTHORITY MOBILE HOME PARK 11/25 SUBORDINATE TAXABLE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (WINDSOR MOBILE COUNTRY CLUB) SERIES 2013C MGR: Alamo Capital WMBE, Walnut Creek Day of Sale: 11/25 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 122,605 (in 000's)