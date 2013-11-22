FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch rates El Paso, Texas refunding GOs 'AA'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch rates El Paso, Texas refunding GOs 'AA'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

AUSTIN, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the 
following El Paso, Texas general obligation (GO) bonds: 

--$110.5 million GO refunding bonds, taxable series 2014. 

The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation as early as the first week of 
December. Bond proceeds will be used to refund the series 2009 pension 
obligation bonds and to pay issuance costs. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the following El Paso, TX debt: 

--$484.2 million GO bonds at 'AA' (pre-refunding);

--$387.7 million certificates of obligation (COs) at 'AA';

--$60.8 million El Paso Downtown Development Corporation (DDC) special revenue 
bonds at 'A+'. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY 

The GOs and COs are secured by an ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property 
within the city, limited to $2.50 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The
COs are additionally secured by a limited $1,000 pledge of surplus revenues from
the city's waterworks and sewer system. The DDC special revenue bonds are 
secured by annually appropriated lease payments made by the city from lawfully 
available revenue, which includes most city revenue except property taxes, to 
the DDC. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

RELATIVE FINANCIAL STABILITY: The city has posted positive financial results in 
four of the last five fiscal years despite the economic downturn and ongoing 
service demands of a growing population. Management's attention to revenue 
fluctuations has been timely but budget balance has been slightly dependent on 
temporary solutions. 

ECONOMIC EXPANSION AND DIVERSIFICATION: Much of the city's economic activity has
come from its position in a key NAFTA trade corridor near Mexico's maquiladora 
assembly plants, as well as the presence of Fort Bliss. Recent expansion at Fort
Bliss and an emerging healthcare sector somewhat offset contractions in the 
manufacturing sector. 

HIGH OVERALL DEBT BURDEN; GROWING FIXED COSTS: Overall debt levels are high 
relative to market values. The pace of principal amortization is average, but is
projected to slow given the city's debt issuance plans. Fitch expresses concern 
over the city's underfunding of annual required contributions (ARC) and growing 
unfunded liability for the police and fire pension plans.

LARGE CAPITAL PLAN: The city's capital improvement plan (CIP) and debt issuance 
plans continue to increase to support the city's ongoing growth-related needs 
and voter-approved quality of life projects. Balancing debt issuance with tax 
base growth and capital needs is essential to the rating given the already 
above-average debt service tax rate. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

ESCALATING DEBT: A continually increasing debt or pension burden without 
offsetting improvement in other credit areas could apply downward pressure to 
the rating. 

DETERIORATION OF RESERVES: Given the city's growth pressures and high debt 
burden, further reduction in the city's reserves or use of non-recurring means 
to achieve budget balance could apply downward pressure to the rating.

CREDIT PROFILE 

WEAKENING FINANCIAL OPERATIONS 

The city's financial position has been affected by modest revenue contraction 
and ongoing growth-related operating and capital pressures. General fund 
reserves were adequate at $42.3 million or 13.3% of spending in fiscal 2012. 
This amount includes the $16 million charter-required cash reserve, which if 
used must be replenished annually.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure 

Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.