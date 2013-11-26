FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms the Dominican Republic's ratings at 'B'; outlook stable
November 26, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms the Dominican Republic's ratings at 'B'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings 
for the Dominican Republic:

--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'; 
Stable Outlook;

--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';

--Country Ceiling at 'B+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Dominican Republic's ratings and Stable Outlook are underpinned by its resilient
and diversified economy, high per capita income, track record of macroeconomic 
stability and sustained access to official lending and international capital 
markets. These strengths are balanced against structural weaknesses in fiscal 
accounts such as a narrow revenue base and rigid budget expenditure, rising 
government debt and external financing needs, and a weak external liquidity 
position.

The Dominican economy has shown resilience through adverse external and domestic
cycles. The country's five-year average growth is at par with the 'B' median of 
4.5% in 2013. Economic growth could average 4.2% in 2014 - 2015, supported by 
improving consumer confidence, higher public spending and the dynamism of 
tourism, free trade zones and gold mining. 

 

The central bank is committed to preserve price and currency stability. 
Inflation reached 4.7% in October 2013 and is likely to end the year within the 
official target band of 5% +/- 1%. Exchange rate flexibility is constrained by 
domestic economic actors' sensitivity to sudden exchange rate movements, as 
evidenced by the temporary pressures on the Dominican peso in 3Q13. This 
highlights the importance of maintaining policy credibility and adequate 
international reserves to support the economy's resilience to external shocks.

The post-electoral fiscal adjustment is proceeding in line with Fitch's 
expectations. The incoming Medina administration brought the central government 
deficit down to an estimated 2.9% of GDP in 2013, from 6.6% in 2012, through a 
combination of public investment cuts and tax hikes. A narrow revenue base and 
spending rigidities, chiefly burdensome electricity subsidies and transfers, are
likely to impede further deficit reductions.

General government debt doubled from 18% of GDP in 2007 to an estimated 36% of 
GDP in 2013, driven by recurrent primary fiscal deficits and issuance of central
bank recapitalization bonds (5.3% of GDP). The debt and interest burden could 
reach 241% and 17% of fiscal revenue in 2013, well above the respective 'B' 
medians. Dominican Republic's debt tolerance is constrained by its narrow 
revenue base, low domestic savings rates and poor record of debt restructuring.

Rising mining production enhances the already diversified structure of the 
Dominican economy and contributes to mitigate near-term fiscal and external 
imbalances. Despite this, external financing needs will remain among the highest
in the 'B' category at 134% of reserves in 2014, driven by high current account 
deficits and hefty amortizations on official loans. Foreign reserves approached 
USD4bn in October 2013, 2.5 months of current external payments, one of the 
weakest coverage ratios in the 'B' category.

Maintaining market access and multilateral support are key for the Dominican 
Republic. The sovereign issued USD1.5 billion in global bonds in 2013 and 
intends to raise the same amount in 2014. The government also relies heavily on 
preferential loans from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe agreement.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not 
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating 
change.

The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive 
rating action include:

--Budget deficits contained at levels consistent with a stabilization of the 
debt burden.

--A reduction in external vulnerabilities that enhances the country's shock 
absorption capacity.

The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative 
rating action include:

 

--Fiscal deterioration and growth underperformance leading to negative debt 
dynamics and macroeconomic instability.

--Market financing constraints and difficulties in accessing budgetary support 
from bilateral and multilateral lenders.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions:

--Fitch assumes that the US Federal Reserve tapering proceeds in an orderly 
manner such that there are no massive capital outflows and external market 
financing constraints for the Dominican Republic. 

--Fitch assumes that Dominican Republic will be able to rollover USD894m in debt
maturities with multilaterals in 2014 and the government will continue to 
benefit from access to budget support from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe 
agreement. 

--The growth, fiscal and external forecasts assume that Barrick Gold sustains 
annual gold production at one million ounces and international prices are around
USD1,300 per ounce. The projections also assume average oil prices of USD100 per
barrel over the next two years.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Cesar Arias

Associate Director

+1-212-908-0358

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Erich Arispe

Director

+1-212-908-9165

Committee Chairperson

Shelly Shetty

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0324 

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

