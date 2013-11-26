U.S. fines Brazilian carrier Gol for consumer rule violations

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday fined the Brazilian airline Gol $250,000 for violating a number of the agency’s rules protecting the rights of air travelers.

It was the largest penalty assessed for violations of the rules, which were adopted in April 2011.

The department listed a number of infractions by GOL, including the failure to show on its website contingency plans for handling long tarmac delays, or a link from its home page to a list of fees for baggage and other optional services.