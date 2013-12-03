FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch rates Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority's sub lien revs 'A+'; outlook stable
December 3, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch rates Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority's sub lien revs 'A+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following underlying
ratings to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, New York's (TBTA) bonds:

--$229 million subordinate revenue refunding bonds, series 2013D 'A+'.

Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following underlying, long-term ratings for
the TBTA:

--$6.9 billion outstanding general revenue bonds at 'AA-';

--$1.8 billion outstanding subordinate revenue bonds at 'A+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable for all bonds.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

--CRITICAL ASSET: The bridge and tunnel system provides critical transportation 
links in the New York metropolitan area and is important to the economy of the 
greater New York region. Revenue Risk Volume: Stronger.

--DEMONSTRATED TOLL INCREASES: The system has a mature and stable traffic base 
with historically strong ratemaking flexibility. While toll rates are high, 
traffic has remained relatively inelastic to TBTA's frequent increases. Revenue 
Risk Price: Stronger.

--LARGE CAPITAL PROGRAM:  The TBTA has a large, mostly debt-funded capital 
reinvestment program that is focused on state of good repair. Infrastructure 
Development/Renewal Risk: Midrange.

--MTA TRANSFERS PROVIDE SOME BONDHOLDER PROTECTION: Structural subordination of 
MTA transfers (ranging from $315 million-$528 million since 2004) enhances 
bondholder protection by ensuring high senior and combined debt service coverage
ratios. Debt Structure Risk: Midrange.

--HEALTHY FINANCIAL METRICS WITH LOW-TO-MODERATE LEVERAGE: The TBTA has 
experienced strong levels of financial flexibility through robust debt service 
coverage levels (2.5x on the senior lien and 1.9x on a combined basis in 2012), 
albeit lower than historical coverage levels. Senior leverage is relatively low 
at 5.6x net debt-to-cash flow available for debt service. However, total 
leverage of 7.2x is moderate.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

--Debt service coverage on the general revenue bonds (senior lien) meaningfully 
below 2.0x or below 1.8x on both the senior and subordinate liens for a 
sustained period;

--Lower than anticipated revenue yields from biennial planned toll increases or 
higher than anticipated expense growth;

--Significant reduction in reserve levels with no expectation for replenishment;

--Indication of deferred maintenance to sustain continued MTA transfers.

SECURITY

The general revenue and subordinate revenue bonds are secured by the net 
revenues collected on the bridges and tunnels operated by the TBTA. 

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

The series 2013D subordinate revenue refunding bonds will be used to refund 
approximately $227 million of currently callable series 2002E bonds and to pay 
for the tender of up to $87 million of non-callable series 2002E bonds.  

Actual toll revenue for 2012 performed better than projected by the TBTA's 
independent engineer, Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. (Stantec). Toll revenue 
in 2012 of $1.491 billion fell less than 1% over 2011 toll revenue. Results for 
the first 10 months of 2013 indicate toll revenue is up 9.6% over the same 
period in 2012. Given the March 2013 toll increase, Stantec estimates toll 
revenue growth of 9.4% for the full year 2013 to $1.632 billion. Meanwhile, 
year-to-date traffic is flat but Stantec projects a decline of 2.3% over 2012.

Since 2003, the TBTA has implemented fare and toll rate increases six times, 
most recently in March 2013 (delayed from January 2013). Traffic has been 
inelastic to these increases with a negative compound annual growth rate of just
0.56% from 2003-2012. As detailed in the November Financial Plan, the TBTA has 
proposed to change its biennial toll increases to achieve a lower revenue yield 
of 4% instead of 7.5%. The next toll increases are scheduled for 2015 and 2017.Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project FinanceAdditional Disclosure 

