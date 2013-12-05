FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls versus dollar after U.S. data
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Euro falls versus dollar after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a session high against the euro and pared losses versus the yen on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in the third quarter.

Separate data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.

The euro fell as low as $1.3546, according to Reuters data, and was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3548.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent on the day at 102.21 yen .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
