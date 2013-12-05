Euro falls versus dollar after U.S. data

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a session high against the euro and pared losses versus the yen on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in the third quarter.

Separate data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.

The euro fell as low as $1.3546, according to Reuters data, and was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3548.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent on the day at 102.21 yen .