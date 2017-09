DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Dec 6 () - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- FOOTHILL/EASTERN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 1,699,517 Ba1/BBB-/BBB- AGENCY SERIES 2013 TOLL ROAD 12/09 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York TERM: 2049, 2053 REMARK: CABS: 20-24, 36-44 CONVERTIBLE CABS: 25-44 Day of Sale: 12/12 UTILITY DEBT SECURITIZATION WEEK OF 1,609,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, SERIES 2013TE 12/09 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: TUESDAY Day of Sale: 12/11 MANAGEMENT GROUP: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - New York NEW YORK STATE THRUWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 1,600,000 A3/A-/ JUNIOR INDEBTEDNESS OBLIGATIONS 12/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2019 Day of Sale: 12/12 KENTUCKY PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 747,000 /BBB-/ INFRASTRUCTURE AUTHORITY LSIORB 12/09 DOWNTOWN FINANCING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: SR. CIBS: 2049; 2053 CABS; 2019-20037 CNVT: 2037-2046 SUB: 2017 Day of Sale: 12/11 THE CITY OF NEW YORK GENERAL WEEK OF 700,000 Aa2/AA/AA OBLIGATION BONDS FISCAL 2014 12/09 EXP/EXP/EXP SERIES G AND H MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 12/6 AND 12/9 Day of Sale: 12/10 FOOTHILL/EASTERN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 575,910 // CORRIDOR AGENCY 12/09 TOLL ROAD REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES, 2013B JUNIOR LIEN TOLL ROAD REFUNDING REVENUE, SERIES 2013C MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: RATINGS: 2013B: BAA1/BBB-/BBB- 2012C BAA1/BB+/BB+ Day of Sale: 12/12 MANAGEMENT GROUP: Barclays Capital Inc. - New York UTILITY DEBT SECURITIZATION WEEK OF 485,000 // AUTHORITY 12/09 RESTRUCTURING BONDS SERIES 2013T MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MANAGEMENT GROUP: Goldman, Sachs & Co. - New York NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 282,945 Aa2/AA/NR CORPORATION 12/09 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES E-1 (FIXED RATE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 228,845 A1/A+/A+ AUTHORITY (MTA BRIDGES AND TUNNELS) 12/09 EXP/ / SUBORDINATE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013D (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) CONSISTING OF SUBSERIES 2013D-1 (FIXED RATE) AND SUBSERIES 2013D-2 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: Kroll: AA- Day of Sale: 12/12 PITTSBURG PENNSYLVANIA WATER & WEEK OF 216,055 A2/A/ SEWER REVENUE BONDS 12/09 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2033 COLLIER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 189,840 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY CONTINUING 12/09 CARE COMMUNITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A, B-1, B-2 (THE ARLINGTON OF NAPLES PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: TEMPS/TERMS Day of Sale: 12/11 STATE OF HAWAII WEEK OF 170,175 A3/A-/A- DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION- 12/09 AIRPORTS DIVISION SERIES 2013 LEASE REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 125,940 A2// AGENCY 12/09 EXP/ / AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES E MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 12/10/13 Day of Sale: 12/11 STATE OF LOUISIANA WEEK OF 113,125 Aa3//NR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY SPECIAL REVENUE 12/09 EXP/ / BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: S&P: APPLIED FOR LANCASTER SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT WEEK OF 108,314 /AA-/ AUTHORITY SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL 12/09 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A AND GUARANTEED AUTHORITY BONDS MGR: Guggenheim Securities LLC, New York KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 79,400 Aa1/AAA/AA+ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/09 REFUNDING BONDS, 2013, SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE SPORTS AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 54,160 Aa2/AA-/ METROPOLITIAN GOVERNMENT OF 12/09 NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON COUNTIES, TENNESSEE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 12/11 DEKALB COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 53,900 Aa3//AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 12/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2020 Day of Sale: 12/11 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 50,000 A2/A/AA AUTHORITY-COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY 12/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 12/11 TAHOMA SCHOOL DISTRIC 409, WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3// WASHINGTON 12/09 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 12/09 PARADISE VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2//AA DISTRICT NO 69 OF MARICOPA COUNTY 12/09 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2011 SERIES D 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/10 PLANO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 48,000 Aaa/AAA/ REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/09 TAXABLE MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson VERMONT MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 48,000 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: DUE: 2014-2033 AND 2015-2025 CITY OF CLEBURNE, TEXAS WEEK OF 47,205 Aa3/NR/AA- (JOHNSON COUNTY) 12/09 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 12/10 SAVANNAH GEORGIA ECONOMIC WEEK OF 44,790 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REFUNDING 12/09 REVENUE BONDS (THE MARSHES AT SKIDAWAY ISLAND) MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport Day of Sale: 12/12 CITY OF HOT SPRINGS ARKANSAS WEEK OF 41,660 NR/A/NR WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 12/09 2013 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2028, 2033, 2038 SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 38,175 NR/AAA/AA EXCISE TAX ROAD REVENUE BONDS, 12/09 /EXP/EXP SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PARAMOUNT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 33,900 // CALIFORNIA 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2006 ELECTION 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/11 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 32,000 NR/NR/NR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BDS 12/09 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond TERM: 2023, 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 12/12 BETHEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 52, WEEK OF 30,460 // OREGON 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/10 WASHINGTON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 28,225 Aa1/AA+/ FINANCE AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE 12/09 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York INDIANA PA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER DAILY 25,000 Baa3// REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2038 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 24,350 /AA+/NR AUTHORITY, MULTIFAMILY HOUSING 12/09 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A (COUNTRY VILLAGE I, II AND III PROJECT) SERIES 2013B (SHAWNEE VILLAGE PROJECT) SERIES 2013C (CREEKWOOD APARTMENTS PROJECT) SERIES 2013D (SANDBURG VILLAGE PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago BALDWIN PARK UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,000 // DISTRICT NO. 06, CALIFORNIA 12/09 ELECTRIC 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/10 MINNESOTA RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 20,000 MIG 1// AUTHORITY, MINNESOTA 12/09 PUBLIC POJECTS CONSTRUCTION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York TERM: 2015 REMARK: SHORT TERM DESK Day of Sale: 12/12 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CITY OF MANSFIELD CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 17,700 Aa2/AA+/AA OBLIGATION, TEXAS 12/09 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson Day of Sale: 12/09 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK WEEK OF 14,105 /AA-/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 Day of Sale: 12/11 GRAND CENTRAL DISTRICT MANAGEMENT WEEK OF 13,300 Aa2/NR/NR ASSOCIATION, INC. 12/09 GRAND CENTRAL BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 11,000 Aa3/A+/ MULTI-FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS 12/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2028, 2033, 2044 Day of Sale: 12/10 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 10,950 NR/BB+/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX 12/09 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (CANDEO SCHOOLS INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 12/12 THE SPORTS AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 10,090 Aa2/AA-/ METROPOLITIAN GOVERNMENT OF 12/09 NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON COUNTIES, TENNESSEE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS *************TAXABLE*************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 12/11 BROWNSVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // AYETTE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES 12/09 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BDS $9,060M SERIES A OF 2014 $940M SERIES B OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/10 SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 9,995 /AA-/ AUTHORITY (CUMBERLAND COUNTY, 12/09 PENNSYLVANIA WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore EXETER TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 // BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2028 CHEROKEE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,990 A// COLORADO WATER AND WASTEWATER 12/09 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver Day of Sale: 12/12 CITY OF WILLAMSPORT, LYCOMING WEEK OF 9,690 /A+/ COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 12/09 OBLIGATION BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore WARWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,415 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY,PENNSYLVANIA 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 12/10 OSWEGO COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,380 // DISTRICT 308, KENDALL, KANE AND 12/09 WILL COUNTIES, ILLINOIS REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas REMARK: DUE: 2914-15 AND 2032-2032 Day of Sale: 12/11 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATION WEEK OF 9,365 // BUILDING CORPORATION PUBLIC SCHOOLS 12/09 REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM SERIES 2013 TOWN OF NORTH PROVIDENCE ISSUE MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/10 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 9,075 // JEANNETTE WESTMORELAND COUNTY 12/09 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BDS $3,955M SERIES A OF 2014 $5,120M SERIES B OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/11 BETHEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 52, WEEK OF 9,035 // OREGON 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/10 MELISSA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,990 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1 Day of Sale: 12/10 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 130 WEEK OF 8,360 /A+/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS BLUE ISLAND 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS $3,285M 2013A $5,075M TAXABLE 2013B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 12/11 AURORA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 8,300 Aa1// IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/12 CITY OF CHAMPAIGN, CHAMPAIGN WEEK OF 7,635 Aaa/NAF/AAA COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/09 EXP/ / REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 12/12 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CITY OF MANSFIELD REFUNDING WEEK OF 6,700 Aa2/AA+/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION, TEXAS 12/09 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson Day of Sale: 12/09 GRAND LAKES MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,955 // DISTRICT NO. 4, TEXAS 12/09 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 12/09 CLEAR LAKE CITY WATER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 5,915 // TEXAS 12/09 ***************BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 12/10 ENTIAT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 5,600 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/09 BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 12/11 CLOUD COUNTY CONCORDIA, KANSAS WEEK OF 5,500 NR// UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 333 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033 Day of Sale: 12/09 TARRYTOWNS UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,450 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 12/09 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 12/11 WISEBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,325 Aa3// (COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA) 12/09 2010 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 SERIES D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/11 BEACHWOOD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OH WEEK OF 5,200 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/09 TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/12 COUNTY OF SUMMIT, OHIO WEEK OF 4,700 NR/NR/NR SUBORDINATED HEALTHCARE FACILITIES 12/09 REVENUE BONDS (LAUREL LAKE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY) $2MM SERIESB $2,700M SERIES 2013C MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: B: TERM: 10/1/2038 C: ADJUSTABLE RATE TERM: 10/1/2038 Day of Sale: 12/11 TWIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,065 A1// BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 12/09 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 12/11 BELLBROOK-SUGARCREEK LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,740 // DISTRICT, OHIO BANK QUALIFIED 12/09 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2016 Day of Sale: 12/11 KANSAS INDEPENDENT COLLEGE FINANCE WEEK OF 3,140 /AA-/ AUTHORITY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES 12/09 (UNIVERSITY OF ST. MARY PROJECT), SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/12 BEVLIDERE COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,820 // DISTRICT, ILLINOIS 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/11 VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 2,510 Aa3/A+/ MULTI-FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS (AMT) 12/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2019 TERM: 2027 Day of Sale: 12/10 VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 1,950 Aa3/A+/ MULTI-FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS 12/09 *************TAXABLE*************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2018 TERM: 2045 Day of Sale: 12/10 TOWN OF PATTERSON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,525 NR/AA/ *************BANK QUALIFIED******* 12/09 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 65 LAKE WEEK OF 1,060 Aa2// COUNTY, ILLINOIS LAKE BLUFF 12/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 12/11 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 9,926,416 (in 000's)