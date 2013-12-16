FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Teleconference: U.S. insurance industry, 12/17, 11 a.m. ET
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Teleconference: U.S. insurance industry, 12/17, 11 a.m. ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CHICAGO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference on 
Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss its 2014 outlook for the U.S insurance
industry. 

This call coincides with the publication of Fitch's 2014 outlook reports for the
U.S. health, life and property and casualty insurance segments, available at 
'www.fitchratings.com.' Julie Burke, head of Fitch's North American Insurance 
team, will lead the call and senior Fitch analysts will provide a brief summary 
for each of the three segments. A Q&A session for teleconference participants 
will follow the analysts' remarks.

Call Details

--Date and Time: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. ET

--Participant Dial-In: +1-877-467-8597 (U.S. and Canada) or +1-706-902-0405 

--Conference ID: #25140026

For those unable to listen to the live teleconference, a replay will be 
available two hours after the call's completion. 

To access, dial +1-855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 and provide the above 
Conference ID #. 

Contact:

Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA

Managing Director

+1-312-368-3158

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

70 West Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60602

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
