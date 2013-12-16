FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

RPT--Fitch publishes Metals & Mining Chartbook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the 'Metals & Mining 
Chartbook' to augment its global outlook research on base metals, steel and 
steel raw materials as well as supplement industry information in rating reports
on coal and gold.

The report provides comparison among major issuers, a quick backdrop on 
macroeconomic and demand drivers for metals and mining and includes steel 
market, base metals market, gold and coal charts.

The report is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Contact: 

Monica Bonar

Senior Director

+1-212-908-0579

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

