FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada says Gulf Coast pipeline to start up on Jan. 22
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada says Gulf Coast pipeline to start up on Jan. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 17 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp expects its new 700,000 barrel per day Gulf Coast oil pipeline to begin service on Jan. 22, Chief Executive Russ Girling said in an interview on Tuesday.

The company is currently filling the Cushing, Oklahoma, to Port Arthur, Texas, pipeline with the 3 million barrels of crude oil needed before it can be placed into normal operation.

Initial testing is showing no issues with the line and shippers were told of the planned in-service date on Monday.

The Gulf Coast line is the southern leg of TransCanada’s controversial Keystone XL project.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.