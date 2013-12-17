FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: U.S. Net Metering set to grow, but effect on electric utilities uncertain
December 17, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: U.S. Net Metering set to grow, but effect on electric utilities uncertain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Running Backwards: Net Metering Short Circuits 
Electric Sales (The U.S. Takes Another Try at Feed-In Tariffs)NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects strong growth of U.S. net 
metering (NM) policy as federal and state governments seek to further renewable 
energy goals. However, the electricity generated under NM programs as a 
percentage of total electric retail sales will remain low, according to a new 
Fitch report. 

The majority of consumer produced NM electricity - mainly through solar 
technology - is self-consumed, resulting in lost sales to the utility. Fitch 
notes that excess NM generation sold back to utilities represents just only 
0.01% of total electric retail sales in 2012. 

A key driver of NM growth is third-party financing of solar PV technology, which
represents the largest proportion of net excess generation utilizing NM 
programs. U.S. residential PV Solar installations have been increasing at a 51% 
CAGR since 2005. In 2012, Residential PV installations increased 62% to 488MW, 
as compared to 2011, driven by the growth of third-party financing options. 
Third-party-owned systems now account for more than 50% of all new residential 
installations in most major residential markets. 

A further NM growth driver is new types of investor financing. The first 
securitization of distributed solar generation occurred in November 2013, 
opening up a whole new market for capital investment. The securitization market 
provides a potential new source of efficient capital to fund the nascent solar 
generation installations while removing the high cost barrier of entry for 
residential consumers.

Fitch notes that NM programs are not without controversy. NM is a form of Feed 
In Tariff (FiT), usually a tool designed to promote broad energy or economic 
policies. FiTs have caused unintended consequences in several situations, both 
in Europe and the U.S. While FiTs differ in design, they all share a common 
feature, which incents one desired type or source of higher priced electricity 
generation. The higher costs are then expensed (or socialized) over the entire 
customer base.

The full report 'Running Backwards: Net Metering Short Circuits Electric Sales' 
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Contact: 

Daniel Neama

Associate Director

+1-212-908-0561

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

New York, NY 10004 

Glen Grabelsky

Managing Director

+1-212-908-0577

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 

Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

