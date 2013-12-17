FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Latin American protein producers to benefit from improved outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Latin American protein producers to benefit from improved outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 17 (Fitch) Market fundaments for Latin America protein 
producers are expected to benefit from an improved outlook in 2014, according to
new Fitch Ratings report.  'In general, the fundamentals of the protein sector 
in Brazil are improving and are expected to be stronger in 2014. Softer grain 
prices are likely to reduce costs of chicken and pork producers,' according to 
Gisele Paolino, a Director at Fitch.  'Brazil beef producers should also benefit
from a positive cattle cycle, high beef prices in the country and demand from 
exports markets,' added Paolino.

While Fitch expects cash flow from operations (CFFO) of all rated companies to 
increase, free cash flow (FCF) trends vary depending on their strategy towards 
expansion. Fitch expects BRF, Marfrig, Minerva and JBS to improve FCF during 
next year, while Rodopa's FCF may continue to be constrained by expansion plans.

The Brazilian protein companies are expected to lower leverage during 2014 due 
to expanding EBITDA and steady debt levels. Lower input costs, strong 
international demand, focused efforts on obtaining cost efficiencies and 
improving working capital management should fuel rising CFFO.

Fitch expects demand for animal proteins to remain positive in 2014 due to 
improving global conditions and projected turnaround in the Brazilian economy. 
International demand from emerging markets remains structurally positive with a 
growing middle-class and the development of modern retail chains in those 
markets.ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here. IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE 
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS 
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED 
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH 
WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.